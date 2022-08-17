New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A California jury overseeing the murder trial of missing college student Kristin Smart had questions for the dog handler whose K9 alerted accused killer Paul Flores several times in and around his dorm, according to court reports.

Dog handler Adela Morris returned to the stand for hours Tuesday in Monterey County Court, where Paul Flores, 45, and his 81-year-old father, Ruben, are on trial for the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Kristin. Smart. Smart was a college freshman at California Polytechnic State University in 1996, when she was last seen with the younger Flores.

The trial proceedings are not televised or broadcast live at the judge’s discretion. A handful of journalists — including KSBY.com, and the man behind the “Your Own Backyard” (YOB) podcast credited with sparking interest in the case — have been reporting from the courtroom during media restrictions.

Jurors are allowed to send notes with questions to lawyers and judges to decide whether to ask them in court and submit them as evidence. In court Tuesday, jurors had many questions for Morris, who has more than 30 years of experience as a specialized dog handler in detecting human remains. KSBY reported.

According to the news station, a juror asked how long the scent of a corpse could be picked up by the K9, but Morris ultimately replied that she couldn’t give an accurate answer.

When a juror asked if a dog could be alerted by the smell of human vomit, she said she absolutely did not know.

Another question centered on research published after the 1996 Santa Lucia Hall discovery and whether Morris learned anything during the search that changed her opinion about Cholla’s response, the report noted. Morris said she doesn’t recall anything that made her feel differently about her dog’s findings.

Another juror’s question stated: “You don’t know what Cholla was found/alerted for because the test was done by someone else?” According to a tweet from YOB Podcast.

Paul Flores’ defense attorney, Robert Sanger, reportedly asked: “In this particular case, you didn’t see anything, but then something was found in the lab?”

“That’s right,” Morris replied, accordingly YOB Podcast Tweet.

After Morris finished testifying, jurors heard from a different K9 handler, Wayne Behrens, who was also tasked with evaluating the shelter on June 29, 2022, with his dog, according to tweets.

Like Morris’ K9, Behrens said his dog, Sierra, alerted him to room 128 — Flores’ room — and then part of Flores’ room, and the mattress.

Smart was a student at Cal Poly’s San Luis Obispo campus in 1996 when she allegedly got drunk with Paul Flores after an off-campus party on Crandall Way. She was brought back from the party by three people – two people, a man and a woman, and then Flores. Others slowly peeled back after Flores insisted several times that he could get a smart home safely.

She was never seen again.

The state said Flores killed Smart in his dorm room when he tried to rape her when they were both freshmen. A great discovery was made.

Independent juries were selected from a pool of more than 1,500 Monterey County residents to oversee each case separately, but simultaneously. The hearing of this case is likely to last for four months.