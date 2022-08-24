New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Warning: The information below may be considered graphic by some.

A California jury overseeing the ongoing trials for Paul Flores and his father — accused in connection with the disappearance and death of Kristin Smart — heard Wednesday from a woman who said Flores sexually assaulted her after meeting her at a bar. Inside the courtroom.

The trials of Paul and Ruben Flores returned to a Monterey County courtroom in Salinas, Calif., on Wednesday after a brief recess. Paul Flores, now 45, is charged with Smart’s murder. Ruben Flores, his 81-year-old father, was charged with acting as an accessory after the fact.

Smart was a 19-year-old college freshman at California Polytechnic State University in 1996 when she was last seen with the younger Flores.

The trial proceedings are not televised or broadcast live at the judge’s discretion. A handful of journalists — including the man behind the “Your Own Backyard” (YOB) podcast who is credited with spurring interest in the case — have been reporting from the courtroom during media restrictions.

On Wednesday, jurors heard testimony from a woman named Rhonda, who described meeting Paul Flores in January 2008 at a bar called The Thirsty Club in Redondo Beach, Calif., the YOB Podcast reported.

Ronda told the court that Flores arrived at the bar around closing time and appeared to be riding a bicycle. The group invited him to join her at her house, but Flores responded that he had to stay at home first, the podcast reported. He invited Rhonda to accompany him to his home in Lawndale, and the pair walked.

The woman testified that Flores had run out of alcohol while walking home. When they arrived, he gave her water and brought a full glass from his kitchen, the tweet said.

Rhonda said Flores was in his kitchen for a while and asked if she wanted a “house tour,” the YOB Podcast reported.

“I remember going into his bedroom,” she allegedly testified, “and I honestly don’t remember much after that.”

She testified that she passed out and woke up to find a naked Flores on top of her in her bed, the tweet said.

“Was this with your consent?” the prosecutor asked her. She replied “No”.

“I don’t remember how we got to that point,” Rhonda told the court. “I remember coming a few times.”

She added: “Once, Paul was asking me what his name was. I couldn’t remember it, and he seemed very pleased. I came up to him again and put the ball in my mouth, he said. So we’re not going to wake up his roommate. ,” according to the report.

According to a tweet from the YOB podcast, Ronda later described how Flores initiated anal sex with her, even though she “would never have consented to it.”

“The next time I came in, I remember I was next to the bed crying, curled up,” she testified.

Smart was a student at Cal Poly’s San Luis Obispo campus in 1996 when she allegedly became heavily intoxicated. With Paul Flores , after party off campus on Crandall Way. She was brought back from the party by three people – two people, a man and a woman, and then Flores. Others slowly peeled back after Flores insisted several times that he could get a smart home safely.

She never was Seen again.

The state said Flores killed Smart in his dorm room when he tried to rape her when they were both freshmen. A magnificent one Found.

