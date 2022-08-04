New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The jury overseeing the trial of Paul Flores and his father, who are charged in connection with the alleged disappearance of California College Student Kristin Smart heard Wednesday from the man who lived with Flores around the time Smart disappeared, 25 years ago, according to an inside courtroom report.

Paul Flores is accused of killing Smart on May 25, 1996, when the two were freshmen at California Polytechnic State University’s San Luis Obispo campus. His father then helped her hide her body.

The trial proceedings are not televised or broadcast live at the judge’s discretion. A handful of reporters — including the man behind the “Your Own Backyard” podcast who is credited with sparking interest in the case — have been reporting from the courtroom during media restrictions.

On Wednesday, jurors heard from several people who knew Smart, knew Paul Flores or interacted with the 19-year-old woman the night she was last seen, according to a series of tweets posted on the podcast’s account.

The court heard Derrick Tse, who was a Cal Poly junior, shared a Santa Lucia Hall dorm room with the younger Flores in 1996, according to multiple news outlets.

KSBY-TV reported that Tse was out of town Friday through Tuesday for Memorial Day. Tse told Flores about his plans in a tweet from the podcast account.

He described in court the evening of May 28 when he returned to campus and learned that police officers were in his room to speak with Flores, the podcast tweeted.

Paul told Tse at the time that he was talking to the police because after a party, he followed a pair of girls to their building and one of them “disappeared,” he told the court, according to the tweet.

Tse remembers joking to Flores at the time: “I said, ‘You might have done something with her.’ And he joked back, ‘Yeah, she’s at my mom’s right now.’

He described Flores as “very serious” and said he was looking Tse in the eye at the time, according to the tweet.

According to KSBY, Tse did not recall any changes in his and Flores’ dorm room when he returned from his trip, but reported that Flores’ behavior and temperament often changed as a result of his drinking.

Under the influence of alcohol, Flores allegedly became “extremely aggressive and confrontational with other people,” the report said.

When asked if Flores usually showered after getting drunk at house parties, Tse said no, according to the tweet.

Defense attorneys questioned Tse about what he remembered about the dorm room — specifically if Flores’ room had a refrigerator, if so, what kind and if he stored food inside, according to the tweets.

After a question from a juror, defense attorney Robert Sanger asks, “Is there an exit door at the end of the first floor dorm?”

Tse allegedly replied: “Yes. Our room was the third exit door.”

The younger is Flores Accused of murder In relation to Smart’s presumed death. His father, Ruben Flores, is accused of helping his son bury Smart’s remains. He is alleged to have later discovered and relocated the remains.

Paul was reportedly the last person seen with Smart, 19, who was said to be intoxicated after he and others attended an off-campus party over Memorial Day weekend.

The state said Paul Flores killed Smart in his dorm room when he tried to rape her when they were both freshmen. A magnificent one Found.

Earlier in the day, jurors heard from Smart’s former neighbor, Jennifer, and Trevor Boelter, who spoke and interacted with Smart several times the night she disappeared. According to KSBY. Boelter recalled how Smart initially introduced herself as “Roxy,” then kissed him and dragged him into the bathroom, according to the report.

In the bathroom, Boelter said she fixed her makeup and asked him if she was ugly – to which he replied “no.” According to the report, Smart allegedly asked him who he thought she should be with that night.

Boelter said he didn’t recall a smart smell like alcohol and left the bathroom immediately.

After exiting the bathroom, a man with “authority in his voice” — who Boelter identified in court as Paul Flores — asked Boelter what happened, according to the report. Boelter replied, “Nothing,” and Flores laughed.

