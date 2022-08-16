New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Jurors overseeing the California trial for Paul and Robert Flores — father and son accused in connection with the 1996 disappearance of college student Kristin Smart — heard from a registered K9 handler to help with police investigations in the weeks after her disappearance, according to reports from inside the courthouse.

Dog handler Adela Morris spent most of Monday on the stand inside the Monterey County Courthouse, where Paul Flores, 45, and his 81-year-old father, Ruben, are on trial for the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Kristin. Smart. Smart was a college freshman at California Polytechnic State University in 1996, when she was last seen with the younger Flores.

More than two decades later, Paul Flores was charged with Smart’s murder, while his father was charged with acting as an accessory after his son was accused of helping hide Smart’s body.

The trial proceedings are not televised or broadcast live at the judge’s discretion. A handful of journalists — including the man behind the “Your Own Backyard” (YOB) podcast credited with spurring interest in the case — have been reporting from the courtroom during media restrictions.

Investigators brought Morris and her two trained and certified K9s — Cholla and Cirque — to Cal Poly on June 29, 1996, to help police search for Smart, she told the court, according to YOB tweets. She said she was initially tasked with finding an area off the San Luis Obispo campus, but was later asked to relocate to Santa Lucia Hall, where Paul Flores lived during the year.

By then, Flores had left the dorm room, room 128.

Morris, who focused her K9 efforts on finding human remains in 1986, told the court she followed normal protocol when she and her dogs went to Santa Lucia Hall in June 1996. So, she stayed behind while her dogs searched independently. And according to the reporter, about the area and the purpose of the assignment – and did not give any information.

She first left Cholla through the southwest entrance of Santa Lucia Hall. Cholla “immediately did a U-turn and started focusing on some doors,” Morris said. The K9 then became “very methodical and slow” and eventually wanted to go into Flores’ room.

As she did the first time, she instructed Cholla to “look for human remains” and the dog “was very focused and she went to the left side of the room,” Morris told the court. Paul Flores lived on the left side of the dorm room, authorities said.

“She was literally downing the scent,” she said, according to YOB’s tweet. “This tells me that my dog, A, is her target odor, and, B, was trained to find the strongest scent source if she could. She came to me almost immediately, jumped on me, and kept pointing at me. The left side of the room. .”

According to the reporter, Cholla’s attention was focused on the bed and he showed Morris the bed “at least a dozen times.” She was also interested in the desk area next to Flores and did not respond when she was led to the other side of the room.

Then it was Cirque’s turn. Like Cholla, Sark also responded to Flores’ dorm entrance and then alerted the side of his room and his bed, according to the tweets.

At least one dog also alerted after the mattress was moved out of the room, but instead responded to the then-empty bed frame, YOB Podcast tweeted.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Robert Sanger asked Morris if she was a volunteer and if she wasn’t paid — she answered “yes” to both, according to the report. Sanger also asked Morris about a letter she wrote to another K9 expert, from whom she said she sought advice on how to answer investigators’ questions.

Asked about any possible bias in writing the report, Morris told Sanger: “The way I write the report is more factual: ‘I did this, the dog did this.’ That’s not my opinion.”

Smart was a student at Cal Poly’s San Luis Obispo campus in 1996 when she allegedly got drunk with Paul Flores after an off-campus party on Crandall Way. She was brought back from the party by three people – two people, a man and a woman, and then Flores. Others slowly peeled back after Flores insisted several times that he could get a smart home safely.

She was never seen again.

The state said Flores killed Smart in his dorm room when he tried to rape her when they were both freshmen. A great discovery was made.

Independent juries were selected from a pool of more than 1,500 Monterey County residents to oversee each case separately, but simultaneously. The trial is likely to last for four months.