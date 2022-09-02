New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Archaeologist’s testimony about soil disturbance and signs of a possible burial on the property of one of the accused in the disappearance of Kristin Smart brought tears to a California jury as experts described “decomposition stains” and other unusual findings, according to reports.

Cindy Errington took the stand Thursday morning and spent the day’s trial testifying about her findings from the estate of Ruben Flores, who is accused of helping his son Paul Flores bury the remains of a long-lost college student. .

“The body was wrapped in something. A coffin, a tarp, a bag.” — Archaeologist and prosecution witness Cindy Arrington, via YOB Podcast

Kristin Smart was a 19-year-old college student at California Polytechnic State University in 1996 when she disappeared after an off-campus party, investigators said. More than 26 years later, Paul Flores — the man last seen with Smart — and his father are on trial on charges related to her death.

Paul Flores, now 45, is charged with Smart’s murder. Ruben Flores, his 81-year-old father, was charged with acting as an accessory after the fact for allegedly helping his son hide her body.

The trial proceedings are not televised or broadcast live at the judge’s discretion. A handful of reporters — including someone from “your own backyard.” (YOB) Podcast — which is credited with renewing interest in the case — amid media restrictions reporting from the courtroom.

Prosecutors allege Ruben Flores helped his son bury Smart’s body under the deck of his Arroyo Grande home — and then removed and moved her remains when law enforcement returned decades later.

As part of their efforts, law enforcement enlisted the help of archaeologists like Arrington to examine the soil. Arrington said she has been involved in “hundreds” of excavation inspections during her career, YOB Podcast tweeted.

“First, we take a close look at the surface to see if there are any signs of disturbance. Then we slowly begin to remove the soil. One of the first things that appears [in a burial] There is a scar. Liquids spread and leave a stain around the remains,” she said, according to the report. “When we see that, we go slow. We take all the dirt around him, and leave the skeleton as it is, so you can see how he was buried.”

She described how “most bodies” that are not stored in coffins are buried in the fetal position, in which case “the scar takes an oval shape around the body. It stays very close to the body,” the podcast tweeted.

The stained soil takes on a different color than the surrounding soil, she went on.

“It’s a very distinct color change. Very sharp,” she added, according to the report.

When asked how she can tell when a pit has been dug in the past, she says she looks for signs of “stratigraphy.”

“It’s a natural process of how soil is formed,” she explained, according to the report. “A layering effect. If an area has never been disturbed, you have beautiful lines in the soil.”

Arrington said her company — which she co-owns with former expert Paul Hanes — was registered in March and April 2021 to analyze the ground with ground-penetrating radar technology. They then discovered an anomaly in the soil and began excavating, the YOB Podcast reported.

Once the excavation began, “I started seeing some stains, inconsistent with the walls around the hole,” Errington said.

The finding, said the expert, who is trained in the study of human bones, shows that “a pit was dug there before.”

“Some of the soil was removed and put back. The continuity was messed up. That tells me that a hole was dug earlier. The scar should have been a nice bowl shape, but not anymore. The soil was damaged,” she continued, according to the report.

She said she first saw the stain about two feet below the surface and spread just four feet below. She said its appearance was consistent with other human-made soil stains.

According to the report, “there were no mechanical qualities,” she continued. “They were not machine-engraved, but hand-engraved.”

“Have you seen the stains in this soil that appear from human decomposition?” asked Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peverell.

Errington replied: “Yes, sir.”

When asked to examine a photograph of the soil stain, Arrington testified that it was “leaking liquid, probably from decomposition.”

“You have an irregular pattern where the soil is darker than the soil inside and outside of it,” she continued. “The fluid has to seep slowly into the soil over time, not quickly, or the streaks will thicken.”

She later described the image of soil as “corresponding to digging something out again.”

A YOB podcast reporter described how one of the jurors on a panel in Paul Flores’ case began “loudly and uncontrollably sobbing” before the judge called for a lunch break.

The other three judges were seen wiping away their tears.

Arrington later said she found no human or animal bones, but assumed, “the body was wrapped in something. A coffin, a tarp, a bag.”

Asked why she would have seen stains in the soil if the body had been wrapped in something, Errington said the remains would have been placed in a “semi-permeable material” or “could have been a small tear or puncture wound. Wrapping,” according to the report.

She reportedly said she found no other signs of human decomposition on the property.

On cross-examination, defense attorney Robert Sanger questioned Arrington whether the trouble might have been caused by roots, according to the report. She responded that the stains “could be left by plant material,” but admitted that she had not performed chemical tests to find out.

She admitted to Sanger that she had not found a single body or human remains.

“If a corpse is buried here, it will cause a lot of stench for the people who live there, right?” Sanger, who represents Paul Flores, allegedly asked.

According to the report, Arrington responded: “The smell of importance is subjective. If it’s buried shallowly and not wrapped in anything, yes.”

Defense attorney Harold Messick, who represents Paul Flores, asked if there are “lots of explanations for what would cause” such mud stains.

“There will be a decomposed body,” Arrington responded.

Messick allegedly added: “Could be a diesel fuel.”

But Errington said diesel fuel “has a strong, distinct odor and a distinct color.”

In response to the jurors’ answers, Arrington said she couldn’t always tell the difference between human decomposition and animal decomposition stains.

“You have to get a chemical analysis done by a lab,” she reportedly said.

When asked if decomposition centers were “always a good indication of a burial,” Errington allegedly replied: “Yes. Without a decomposition scar, you don’t have a burial.”

Smart was a student at Cal Poly’s San Luis Obispo campus in 1996 when she allegedly got very drunk with Paul Flores after an off-campus party on Crandall Way. She was brought back from the party by three people – two people, a man and a woman, and Flores. Others slowly peeled back after Flores insisted several times that he could get a smart home safely.

She was never seen again.

The state said Flores killed Smart in his dorm room when he tried to rape her when they were both freshmen. The disappearance sparked a massive manhunt.

Dual juries were selected from a pool of more than 1,500 Monterey County residents to oversee each case separately but simultaneously. The trial is expected in the final months.