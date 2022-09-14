New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The California trial for the men accused in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of college student Kristin Smart has been delayed for unclear reasons, court officials said in an email.

A Monterey County courtroom in Salinas, Calif., went dark Tuesday and will remain so for the rest of the week, a senior court official wrote in an email to reporters Tuesday. The official did not give a reason for the delay.

Testing will resume on Monday, September 19 at 8:30 am local time.

Smart was a 19-year-old college student at California Polytechnic State University in 1996 when she disappeared after an off-campus party, investigators said. More than 26 years later, Paul Flores — the man last seen with Smart — and his father are standing trial on charges related to her alleged death.

Flores, now 45, is charged with Smart’s murder. Ruben Flores, his 81-year-old father, was charged with acting as an accessory after the fact.

Proceedings are not televised or broadcast live at the judge’s discretion. A handful of reporters — including local news station KSBY-TV and someone from “your own backyard.” (YOB) PodcastThose credited with renewing interest in the case — are reporting from the courtroom within the confines of the media.

According to reports inside the courtroom, jurors recently heard from Angela Butler, a forensic DNA analyst who testified for less than an hour Monday.

Jurors also heard from a woman who said she called the murder suspect Smart a “d— tease” and said he buried her under his skate ramp.

The woman, Jennifer Hudson, said that in 1996, when she was 17, she encountered Paul Flores while skateboarding with others. According to KSBY.

Hudson previously told investigators that she and the group heard a public service announcement “asking if anyone has information about Kristin Smart or her disappearance.”

She told investigators, “Flores responded to the PSA that the b—- was a tease and that he was playing with her. He buried/put her under his ramp in Huasna,” court documents said.

She allegedly did not remember whether Flores said “laid her” or “buried her” when pronouncing the sentence, court documents added.

“It didn’t appear [the woman] He wasn’t smiling or laughing so he was joking,” the documents allege. She then said she left and “vomited” the next time she saw him.

According to a series of tweets by the YOB podcast, on Monday, Sanger repeatedly asked Hudson about her alcohol and drug use, despite the prosecutor’s multiple objections.

Sanger repeatedly questioned Hudson about her alleged affiliation with a “biker” group or “motorcycle gang” and indicated that she was not answering the question truthfully, according to a transcript of the conversation included in the tweet.

Hudson reportedly admitted in court that she initially did not notify police of her encounter with Flores until the YOB podcast was released 20 years later, but that her friend had anonymously notified authorities before she did.

She also admitted that she did not call detectives working on the case until mid-November 2019, despite meeting with the podcast producers earlier in the month. She canceled on the detective once and didn’t show up the next time, the report said.

“And you told Detective Cole you were on drugs?” Sanger asked her.

“Not the day I met Paul,” Hudson responded, according to the tweet. “I told him I used drugs during that time.”

Sanger then stepped forward and asked Hudson if she told detectives that she “thought Kristin Smart was buried in Susan Flores’ backyard and then covered with concrete.”

Hudson allegedly responded, “That makes the most sense.”

During reexamination, Assistant District Attorney Christopher Peverell asked Hudson to explain a previous statement in which she said she felt “responsible for the Smart family’s suffering.”

“If I wasn’t a coward, I would have come forward,” she said as she began to cry, according to a tweet from the YOB podcast.

“What else did Paul tell you?” Peuvrelle allegedly asked her.

“He had enough of her and put her down or on the side of the ramp ‘at my place,'” Hudson testified.

Also Monday, jurors heard testimony from someone identified as “Justin,” a friend of Hudson’s who reported Hudson’s encounter with Paul to police after hearing from her.

Smart was a student at Cal Poly’s San Luis Obispo campus in 1996 when she got drunk with Paul Flores after an off-campus party on Crandall Way. She saw three people return from the party – a man and a woman, and Flores. Others slowly peeled back after Flores insisted several times that he could get a smart home safely.

She was never seen again.

The state said Flores killed Smart in his dorm room when he tried to rape her when they were both freshmen. The disappearance sparked a massive manhunt.

Dual juries were selected from a pool of more than 1,500 Monterey County residents to oversee each case separately but simultaneously. The trial lasted for a month.