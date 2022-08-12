Kristin Coleman, wife of former San Francisco Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, dies

The San Francisco Giants announced Thursday that Kristin Coleman, wife of two-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Tim Lincecum, has died.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Tim, Kristin’s family and all whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher,” the Giants said in a statement shared on Twitter. “She was beloved by the Giants family and her caring and genuine spirit touched those of us who were lucky enough to know her during the years she and Timmy were with us.”

According to the San Mateo Daily Journal, Coleman, principal at Washington Elementary School in Burlingame, Calif., died in late June after a battle with cancer surrounded by family members.

Coleman’s parents, Randy and Sue Coleman, told the San Mateo Daily Journal that their daughter had “a keen intelligence and a kind, compassionate way — ‘lightness in the air’ — that allowed her to navigate life gracefully, always looking for ways to help. And support others.”

The family said Coleman is grateful for the support she received during her battle.

In December, the Burlingame School District shared a social media post Coleman stands beneath paper cranes created in her honor by the Washington Elementary School community.

Lincecum played for the Giants from 2007 to 2015 and helped the team capture World Series championships from 2010 to 2014.

