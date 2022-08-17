New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kristin Chenoweth’s performance on “Celebrity Family Feud” made headlines after giving a weird answer that shocked everyone, including host Steve Harvey.

Chenoweth, 54, appeared on Sunday night’s episode, “After lips, what’s your favorite part to kiss?” She was the first to make a noise at the question.

“It rhymes damn well,” Chenoweth responded, even though the ABC game show threw out the word.

“I’m sorry,” the actress said immediately. “I’m a good Christian girl, forgive me.”

Kristin Chenoweth’s NSFW ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Answer Goes Viral: ‘Welcome to Sunday Night TV’

Harvey previously explained the reasons behind the viral answers on the game show in an interview with People magazine.

“Pure, high-level, willful ignorance,” he told the outlet. “What is that.”

Here’s a look at nine celebrities who appeared as game show contestants before becoming famous:

Jon Hamm

in front of him Amazing role in “Mad Men”. Jon Hamm appeared on “The Big Date” when he was just 25 years old.

After hearing about the woman’s ideal date, Hamm explains how he will fulfill her wishes.

He said, “Well, I’ll start with some fabulous food, a little fabulous conversation and an amazing foot massage of fabulousness.”

Britney Spears

Pop star Britney Spears appeared not once but twice in special episodes of “Star Search” in 1992. The “Toxic” singer was only 10 years old at the time.

Spears sang Eva Tanguy’s “I Don’t Care” in one episode and covered The Judd’s “Love Can Build a Bridge” in the next.

Aaron Paul

Aaron was a drug dealer before Paul “Breaking Bad,” He is a game show contestant. Once an actor “The price is right.“

Paul called the appearance “embarrassing” in an interview with the BUILD series. The actor revealed that he drank six Red Bulls before the show that day. “I tried to give them as much energy as I could. You see, I look like I’m on drugs. I can’t sit still.”

In a 2017 interview on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” the actor said, “When I do the show, I’m struggling, I don’t have any money, and that’s really a source of income.” “When I lost that damn car, I was depressed for a long time.”

Paul has had a successful acting career with roles in “Need for Speed” and “The Last House on the Left”.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger is another actor who once turned to a game show looking for love. The “Terminator” star appeared in a 1973 episode of “The Dating Game.”

Schwarzenegger went on to become a politician and an A-list actor, but his only screen appearance at the time was in “Hercules in New York.”

Tom Selleck

Tom Selleck appeared unlucky in love before he rose to fame with his breakout role as Thomas Magnum on the television series “Magnum, PI,” which ran from 1980 to 1988.

Before that, Selleck was a contestant on “The Dating Game” twice in the 1960s.

Farrah Fawcett

Farrah Fawcett also appeared in “The Dating Game” in 1969. The “Charlie’s Angels” star picked up a guy and the two enjoyed a ski trip to Kitzbühel, Austria together.

Fawcett chose Joey Hooker, who worked as a stuntman.

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell is known for his harsh judgments Shows like “American Idol”. and “The X Factor.” However, before he was a judge, he appeared as a competitor on the other side.”Sale of the Century” in 1989.

Cowell appeared in two episodes after winning the first round. He went home with cooking utensils.

Cynthia Nixon

Before Cynthia Nixon played fiery redhead Miranda in “Sex and the City,” she was a blonde sophomore in “To Tell the Truth.” Nixon took on the role thanks to her mother’s work on the show and tried to convince everyone that she was a professional horsewoman.

Nixon shared a clip of herself on the show in July as a “Throwback Thursday” post.

“My name is Cynthia Nixon,” she says in the clip. “I’m in second grade. I go to PS 75. And my mom works at ‘To Tell the Truth’.”

Wanna White

Vanna White is best known for her role on “Wheel of Fortune,” but before she made a name for herself in the game show world, she appeared as a contestant.

White wore a custom t-shirt for her Performance in “The Price is Right”. In 1980.