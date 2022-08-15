New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kristin Chenoweth A strange answer went viral on Sunday’s episode of “Celebrity Family Feud.”

Chenoweth, 54, shocked host Steve Harvey when she gave a NSFW answer to a question.

“Bewitched” actress “After lips, what’s your favorite part of a man to kiss?” When Harvey asked, they were the first to make a fuss.

“It rhymes with heinous,” Chenoweth responded, even though the ABC game show beeped the word.

“I’m sorry,” the actress said immediately. “I’m a good Christian girl, forgive me.”

Despite Chenoweth’s quick response, it wasn’t one of the most popular answers.

“You stand there, young lady. You stand there, young lady,” Harvey told Chenoweth as he sent her back to her family. “The nicest woman I’ve ever met.”

“Sister Act” star Cathy Nazimi was given the opportunity to provide answers, but only got four out of six correct, giving Chenoweth the chance to answer back.

The actress guessed “hands”, which was also not a popular answer.

Harvey previously explained the reasons behind the viral answers on the game show in an interview with People magazine.

“Pure, high-level, willful ignorance,” he told the outlet. “What is that.”

“If you give me an unintended shot of a high level of ignorance you’ll go viral,” Harvey explained. “But every viral moment that ever happens on the show — I know that, I recognize it. I tell people all the time: ‘You’re on YouTube.’ I know moments.”

Harvey began Hosting “Family Feud” In 2010. He also hosted “Celebrity Family Feud” which first aired in 2015.