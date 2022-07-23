New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Christine Cavallari She is going the online dating route after her split from Jay Cutler.

“People set me up. Mutual friends,” she said on Tuesday’s “Not Skinny, But Not Fat” podcast episode. “My DMs are essentially my dating app.”

Cavallari, 35, continued: “I only go for what’s confirmed [accounts]. I can’t filter all my DMs, but I can see those blue checkmarks.”

Although the “Uncommon James” founder is looking for her verified Instagram users, it’s not like she’s looking to date another celebrity.

“I’d rather not have someone [famous]. I’m really, in my head, my ideal person is a businessman who no one knows,” she shared. “I often dislike people. I went on a date with a businessman in Nashville. I’m just too picky, I guess. But I’m not going to settle, I’m going to make a choice.”

Cavallari filed for divorce from her husband of seven years in April 2020. The couple shares three children: Camden, 9, Jackson, 8, and Cyler, 6.

Following Cavallari and Cutler’s divorce, “The Hills” alum split She is datingBut keeping it private.

“I’ve been able to keep things pretty on the DL lately, which is nice,” she said. “I dated someone for about five, six months after Jay. After that guy I dated Jeff for five or six months. I didn’t date for a while after that.”

Cavallari was referring to her brief relationship with comedian Jeff Dye. Their relationship made headlines in late 2020. US Weekly reported that the couple called it quits in March 2021.

Since then, Cavallari has shared that she has been “actively dating” in Nashville, where she lives with her three children. “I had been dating someone for a few months, but I kept going on other dates,” she shared. “I’ve been on quite a few dates.”

Despite being adamant about dating, the mother-of-three confirmed that she is still single.

In July, Cavallari opened up about her Divorce with Cutler And she sees their separation as a positive choice.

“The scariest thing I ever did was get divorced. But it was the best thing I ever did and it really started my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now,” Cavallari said on “The School of Greatness” podcast.

“We have nothing but love and respect for each other and are so grateful for the years shared, the memories and the children we are so proud of. It’s just a two person situation,” the couple said on a joint Instagram. Announcement at that time.

She credits her three children for giving her a positive outlook on divorce.

“My kids inspire me to be the best version of myself,” she says. “No matter how good I am to my children, if I am empty, I have nothing to give them. To be able to find strength and love myself so that I can love my children – and support and encourage them – is the most important thing.”