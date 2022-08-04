New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kristin Cavallari wants to remind fans that her marriage to ex-football quarterback Jay Cutler is not a good one.

In a new podcast episode of “Call Her Daddy,” Cavallari warns people to listen to their intuition.

The reality star and athlete’s relationship saw the former couple get engaged in 2011, only to break up briefly, get back together, have their first child, and marry within two years.

Says Cavallari, “I got out of an engagement for the same reason I got divorced… If there’s one takeaway from it: You can’t ignore red flags. People don’t change. And, you have to trust your gut.”

Both divorced in 2020. Uncommon’s James Designer, who shares three children with Cutler, knows her kids can be influenced by what she says about their father.

In the podcast, Cavallari revealed, “I have three kids with him, and I’m very careful about what I say… My oldest Googles us now.”

“It’s toxic. I think period, end of story.”

Cavallari said her mother knew her relationship with Cutler was having problems, but hid the relationship woes from her friends. She stated that she had been thinking about it for three years before the divorce.

And when she and Cutler both moved on, the reality star said it was hard at first to watch her ex-husband dating.

Yet she clarified, “I hope he finds someone, I really do. That means my kids will benefit from it.”

While Cavallari hopes Cutler will be happily ever after, she reflects on her tumultuous time with him, saying, “I was in an unhealthy relationship, and it wasn’t worth it to me.”

