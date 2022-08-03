New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Khloe Kardashian Liked an Instagram post joking that Kris Jenner leaked Taylor Swift’s private jet usage.

Khloe’s name appears on a list of people double-tapping a post shared by @Kardashiansocial over the weekend. “Who Leaked That Taylor Swift’s Private Jet Made 170 Flights This Year?” The meme post posed the question.

The post included a video of Kris walking into the room, sitting on the bed and replying, “Kris f-king Jenner.”

The “Shake It Off” singer has been accused of polluting the earth She was flying in a private jet 170 times between January 1 and July 29, according to Yard, a sustainability marketing agency that boasts “sophisticated data and analytics.”

Taylor Swift hits back at critics after jet tops list of worst private plane CO2 emissions: ‘Lone out’ to others

Swift is at the very top of the list.

However, a rep for the 32-year-old pop star said, “Taylor’s jet is regularly loaned out to other people. To attribute most or all of these trips to her would be incorrect,” according to TMZ.

Swift and the Kardashian-Jenner family have had issues in the past. The feud between the pop star and the reality TV family began after Kanye West shaded Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kanye later apologized, and the two became friends.

Until the rapper released his song “Famous,” which included the lyric — “I think me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made it b—ch famous.” Kanye claimed that Swift herself approved the songs, but the “Lover” singer continued to deny it.

Kim Kardashian came to Kanye’s defense and the pop star has not been friends with the family since.

Swift Private Jet Use Leaked After Backlash After Posting Kylie Jenner Pic She and Travis Scott’s private jets. She captioned the photo, “Would you like to have mine or yours?”

Kylie didn’t make the list released by the Yard, but Scott is 10th with 8,384 minutes, or 5.8 days, so far this year.

Following a social media post, data on private jet usage by celebrities including rapper Drake is under scrutiny.

The rapper was criticized after revealing that his jet took a 14-minute flight.

“It’s just moving planes to whatever airport they’re stored at for anyone interested in logistics,” Drake commented in an Instagram post about the flight. “No one takes that flight.”

Fox News Digital’s Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.