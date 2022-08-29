New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kris Jenner – momager to the daughters of the Kardashian/Jenner clan – quickly shot down rumors that Scott Disick was “ostracized” from the family.

“Scott Disick Is ‘Outcast’ By The Kardashians,” Paper Magazine posted on Instagram.

Jenner commented on the photo and set the record straight.

“Scott will not be ostracized from our family…he is the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family…we love him and it’s not true!”

Disick was previously married to Kourtney Kardashian and shared three children – Mason, Penelope and Reign – with a television personality.

The Instagram post came from a Page Six Report A source shared with the outlet that the family “ostracized” the disc.

“Since Kourtney got married, he doesn’t spend much time with the whole group,” the source said. “He was kind of ostracized because Travis had priority.”

Courtney is married to a former Blink-182 drummer In May 2022.

The report came shortly after Disick was involved in a car accident in Calabasas, California.