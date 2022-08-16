type here...
Kraft Heinz recalls contaminated packs of wild cherry flavored Capri Sun

This Wednesday, March 25, 2015, a file photo shows the Kraft logo outside the company’s headquarters in Northfield, Illinois.

Nam Yu Ha/AP


Nam Yu Ha/AP

This Wednesday, March 25, 2015, a file photo shows the Kraft logo outside the company’s headquarters in Northfield, Illinois.

Nam Yu Ha/AP

Kraft Heinz announced voluntary recall of 5,760 packs of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend on Monday.

The company said it was only recalling flavored Capri Sun products with an expiration date of June 25, 2023.

The company says a diluted cleaning solution used to clean food processing equipment in its factories was “inadvertently introduced” into the production line, contaminating drinks.

Kraft Heinz said it only became aware of the problem after consumers reported taste problems with the affected juices.

The company said it is “actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove the potentially affected product from circulation.”

Anyone who has purchased these drinks is strongly advised not to drink the product and return it to the store where it was purchased.

