Kourtney Kardashian says her son Mason Disick is not on social media

Kourtney Kardashian is clearing up claims about her son on social media.

kardashian, Who shares Mason, 12, with her ex, Scott Disick, says their son has nothing to do with accounts claiming to be related to Pretin.

“Hello everyone, hope it’s a beautiful Thursday,” Kardashian tweeted. “After months and months of thinking you will all know that Mason is not on these fake accounts, some of you are not. So, let me be clear: It is not Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family. .”

In 2020, Mason started an Instagram account but his parents shut it down. Kardashian said on Instagram at the time, “He started an Instagram yesterday and didn’t ask us. I deleted it because Scott and I thought he was 10!”

She still feels it’s not the right time to be on social media because of online bullying and how kids can get on social platforms.