Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, testifies in crash photos trial: ‘I can’t escape what I feel’

LOS ANGELES – Vanessa Bryant struggled through much testimony as she broke down on the witness stand in federal court here Friday, wiping her eyes and describing her response to a troubling discovery in February 2020.

She remembers it clearly. She was watching television with her family and friends in a game room when another friend called her to share the news:

The gruesome photos of her deceased daughter and husband, NBA legend Kobe, were taken and shared after he died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Two days after the accident, a trainee Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy also showed up. Photos of the horrific crash of a bartender at a Mexican restaurant.

“I got out of the house, and I ran toward the house so my girls couldn’t see me,” Bryant testified. “And I just broke down and cried and I wanted to run. I just wanted to run off the curb and scream… like run off the pier and take your clothes off and run and jump into the ocean. But the problem is I can’t escape. I can’t escape my body. can’t escape

It was Day 8 of Bryant’s civil trial against Los Angeles County, the largest day of the trial so far, as it was the first day of testimony from Bryant and County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to a jury of five men and four women. Bryant brought the case to trial after suing the county and accusing county sheriff and fire department employees of taking gruesome photos of human remains from the crash scene.

Bryant answered questions on the stand for nearly three hours and covered several key aspects of the case, including why she filed the lawsuit, how she learned about the crash and how the photo issue affected her. She said she was terrified about it and couldn’t breathe.

“I live in fear every day,” Bryant testified, suggesting the photos could resurface at any moment, even though the county says they were deleted soon after the crash and never posted online.

Bryant said she says a special prayer every night for her husband and daughter and wonders “why aren’t they here.”

“And then I think about what I did to them,” she said.

She noticed that her husband’s body was found on the day of the accident, but her daughter’s body was not recovered until the next day.

“Her body was found in a ravine, so anybody who has photographs of her, they have to get out of their way,” Bryant said through tears. “So they violated her, taking advantage of the fact that her father could not protect her. He’s in the morgue.”

Bryant was joined in the investigation by Chris Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the same accident and sued the county for similar reasons. Both say the county violated their constitutional rights to control death pictures of their loved ones. They claim they suffered emotional distress because of the county’s conduct and are seeking damages to be determined at trial.

The day of the accident

Bryant began her testimony by telling the jury about her background and family life before explaining how she found out about the fatal crash. Her testimony about it was similar to her pretrial deposition testimony last year, but Friday brought the tragedy to life for jurors.

She testified about how the aide aggressively knocked on her door that morning and eventually told her there had been a helicopter crash. Initial word was that there were “five survivors”.

Then Bryant looked at her phone and saw comments that read, “RIP Kobe.”

At one point she calls Kobe and tries to find out where Gianna and Gianna are by using the phone locator application, which shows that Gianna is at church and that Kobe is near the hill.

This gave her the impression that Gianna was safe and that Kobe was trying to help people.

In an effort to reach them quickly, she flew to the airport in Orange County, hoping there were still five survivors. Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka also arrived and decided to take Kobe to the crash site as they said it was not safe to leave the airport in a helicopter, as he and her daughter had done that morning.

The drive took over an hour. No one has confirmed their deaths at this time. When she arrived at the sheriff’s station near the crash, she expected to find them there.

“Where are they?” She asked according to her testimony. “Where are they?”

Deshaun Watson’s accountability flip-flop underscores a serious problem QB trade time? Jimmy Garoppolo could be the perfect complement to Deshaun Watson Texas Tech ‘stirring’ after losing third female coach in less than two years That’s every NFL team’s most important quarterback question entering 2022 Deshaun Watson’s accountability flip-flop underscores a serious problemQB trade time? Jimmy Garoppolo could be the perfect complement to Deshaun WatsonTexas Tech ‘stirring’ after losing third female coach in less than two yearsThat’s every NFL team’s most important quarterback question entering 2022 Sports Newsletter: Deliver the biggest stories

Sheriff Villanueva tells her what happened: no survivors.

“I’m sorry, Mrs. Bryant,” Villanueva said, according to her testimony. “Is there anything I can do for you?”

She testified that if he couldn’t bring her “babies” back, she told him to “please secure the area” to protect the remains of her loved ones from invasion of privacy, such as by the news media.

But according to her lawyers, it turns out the news media isn’t what she should be worried about. A sheriff’s deputy, Douglas Johnson, drove up to the crash scene that morning and took dozens of photos, including close-ups of human remains. He shared them with at least two people: another deputy and an unidentified fire department employee.

Johnson said he guided the fire captain around the scene and he also removed the bodies.

According to Johnson, he was working on documenting the scene.

Despite him, the photos spread from there, eventually ending up on the phone of deputy trainee Joey Cruz, who testified earlier this week and said he showed the photos at the restaurant on Jan. 28, 2020. A patron at the same restaurant later that night learned of this and reported it to the sheriff’s department.

The news soon reached Villanueva, whereupon he made a decision.

He testified on Friday.

Ready to ‘go through hell’

“I made that very clear,” Villanueva testified. “These photos will never see the light of day.”

He said his goal was to prevent the photos from spreading further. So the Sheriff’s Department offered an “amnesty” to any personnel involved: If they came clean and deleted the photos, they would be disciplined without a performance-log entry in their file.

“We made the right choice,” testified Villanueva, who was out of uniform Friday and instead wore a dark suit and tie.

He said the strategy “worked,” though Bryant’s attorneys took a different view. They said the dismissals were improper destruction of evidence. Bryant herself said Friday that although she didn’t want anyone to see the photos, she wanted them preserved to help investigate what happened.

Because the photos have been deleted, there is no sure way to know what they show or contain, except to ask witnesses about them in court. This led to graphic evidence of body parts and the states of bodies after high-speed crashes.

Bryant granted a stay at times to avoid some of the court hearings. Other times, she heard more than she liked.

But she’s pressing this suit anyway.

“I am ready to go to hell and back to get justice for my husband and daughter,” she said.

Two other families who lost loved ones in the crash also sued the county over the photos, but last year agreed to settle their lawsuits in exchange for $1.25 million each from the county. Bryant clarified Friday why he didn’t settle.

I want justice for my husband and daughter,’ she said.

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @ Schrotenboer. E-mail: bschrotenb@usatoday.com