Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa drops jury award by $1 million after finding fault

LOS ANGELES – The $16 million verdict awarded to Vanessa Bryant by a federal jury on Wednesday will be reduced to $15 million after a judge discovered an error on the verdict form and notified the court about it.

Bryant, the wife of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, won a civil trial Wednesday against Los Angeles County after a nine-judge jury unanimously found the county liable for damages to her and fellow plaintiff Chris Chester, who was awarded $15 million by the same jury. .

“The intent of the nine judges was to award both Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester equally,” said US District Judge John F. Walter said in court Friday.

Bryant agreed to the change. Her lawyer, Louis Li, said in court Friday that Chester getting the same amount was “just the result.” Both brought their cases to trial in January 2020 after filing lawsuits against the county several months after losing their husbands and daughters in a helicopter crash.

Their lawsuits are not about the crash but about what happened next. They allege county sheriff and fire department employees shared and displayed gruesome photos of their deceased loved ones from the crash scene without a legitimate business reason.

After an 11-day trial, the jury found that this violated their constitutional rights. But after the verdict was read in court, one of the jurors advised a court deputy that there was an error in the verdict form for Bryant.

In a jury note, the jury said the sheriff’s department should have awarded Bryant $1.5 million instead of $2.5 million. The jury awarded her $13.5 million in emotional distress and other damages. A change in the jury award meant that each would have been awarded $15 million.

When asked about the change in the jury’s award on Friday, Li responded with a statement.

“Throughout this case, Ms. Bryant has only sought accountability,” Li said. “She never asked for a specific dollar amount and trusted the jury to do justice.”

Walter said recalling the jury was unnecessary in light of Bryant’s agreement to accept less than $1 million in emotional distress damages against the sheriff’s department.

Li said Bryant intends to donate his award to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation to honor the legacy of Kobe and Gianna.

“From the beginning, Vanessa Bryant has only demanded accountability, but our justice system will not allow her to force better procedures, more training or officer discipline,” Li said in a statement Thursday. “Those actions are the responsibility of the sheriff’s and fire departments — Ms. Bryant’s efforts have exposed painful flaws, including an apology to those at fault.”

The photos were never posted online and were deleted shortly after the crash, the county said.

Li said Bryant hopes “this important civil rights case will put an end to this despicable and callous behavior.”

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @schrotenbohr. E-mail: bschrotenb@usatoday.com