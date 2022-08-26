New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Vanessa Bryant will donate the $16 million verdict she won Wednesday against Los Angeles County over the leak of photos of her late husband, the NBA legend’s gruesome crash site, to charity. Kobe Bryant Her lawyer announced.

Lawyer Louise Lee said Los Angeles Times Bryant plans to donate the proceeds to the non-profit Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, named in memory of her late husband and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died in a 2020 helicopter crash.

Li said she wanted Vanessa Bryant to “shed light on the legacy of Kobe and Gigi.” The Lakers legend founded the charity in 2016.

After an 11-day civil trial in Los Angeles, a federal jury awarded $31 million to Vanessa Bryant and another plaintiff, Chris Chester, for breach of privacy.

Chester, his wife, Sarah, and daughter Peyton, 13, were killed in the fatal crash in Calabasas, California on January 26. Nine people on board were killed when the plane crashed into a hill in dense fog.

Bryant testified that his grief over the loss was compounded when he learned that first responders had shared gruesome images of the crash victims’ remains with a bartender, at dinner and in a video game chatroom.

The images, which have never been made public, were shared with about 30 people, Lee told jurors during the trial.

“From the beginning, Vanessa Bryant has only demanded accountability, but our legal system will not allow her to force better procedures, more training or officer discipline,” Li told a local newspaper.

“Those actions are the responsibility of the sheriff’s and fire departments — Ms. Bryant’s efforts have exposed painful flaws, even offering amnesty to those who did wrong.”

Li also thanked two people, Ralph Mendez and Luella Weireter, whose complaints to the Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department, respectively, uncovered the misconduct.

Mendez testified that he was disturbed when he saw a sheriff’s deputy showing a bartender gruesome photos of the remains from the crash scene. Weireter reported that the firefighters shared the graphic images with other firefighters and their spouses at the awards ceremony. Universal City .

Whistle-blowers have “brought to light a decades-old practice of taking and sharing photos of accidents and crime victims without legitimate purpose,” Li said.

He continued, “It is Ms. Bryant’s hope that this important civil rights case will put an end to this despicable and callous behavior.”

Li did not immediately return a request for comment.