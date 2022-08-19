Kobe Bryant’s widow says sharing photos of crash turned her grief into horror

Enlarge this image toggle signature Jae S. Hong/AP

LOS ANGELES — Vanessa Bryant said Friday she was just beginning to mourn the loss of her husband, basketball star Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, when she faced new horror after learning that sheriff’s deputies and firefighters took and shared photos their bodies at the site of the helicopter crash that killed them.

“I felt like I wanted to run, run around the block and scream,” she said, her tears turning into sobs and her voice quickened. “It was like wanting to run off the pier and jump into the water. The problem is, I can’t run away. I can’t run away from my body.”

During her three hours as a witness in Los Angeles federal court where she is suing Los Angeles County for invasion of privacy over the photographs, Bryant said she fought to get through both public and private memorials for her loved ones and seven others who were killed on January 26, 2020, and thought she was ready to really start the grieving process in about a month. She was with friends and surviving daughters and was holding her 7-month-old baby when she received a call telling the Los Angeles Times about photos from the crash site.

“I rushed out of the house and moved to the side so my girls couldn’t see,” she said. “I was again stunned, devastated, wounded. I trusted them. I trusted them not to do such things.”

Evidence presented in court showed that a sheriff’s deputy showed a photo of Bryant’s body to a bartender while he was drinking, prompting a formal complaint from another man drinking nearby, and that the firefighters shared it with each other at an awards banquet. Others shared them with spouses. The county attorney said the photos were only taken because they were needed to evaluate the site immediately after the crash, and that when Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva learned they had been shared, he demanded they be removed.

No photos have been released, but Vanessa Bryant said she is constantly worried that some of them may still be released.

“Every day I live in fear of being on social media and they are showing up,” she said. “I live in fear that my daughters will be on social media and they will show up.”

She said the thought keeps her awake at night when she lies next to her 3-year-old and 5-year-old children and sometimes leads to panic attacks that leave her unable to breathe.

Under cross-examination of J. Mira Hushmoll, an attorney representing Los Angeles County at trial, Bryant testified that she had not received any medical diagnosis of panic attacks or any mental disorder, and was not taking any medication for them.

She said she spoke to a therapist for about 18 months after the accident, but has not spoken since.

“I feel like sometimes it helps,” Bryant said, “but sometimes it’s completely draining.”

Hashmoll spent most of her 90-minute cross-examination talking about the business roles Bryant now plays, including serving as president of her husband’s multimedia company, Granity Studios, overseeing the publication of one book he wrote, and helping complete and publishing another, heading the Foundation was founded for Kobe and Gianna, as well as to create several other companies.

Hashmoll suggested that Bryant’s ability to do all of this meant that she was functioning well and not being overcome by fear and anxiety.

“You seem to be juggling a business empire, among other things,” Hushmoll said at one point.

“It’s a labor of love for me,” said Bryant, who remained calm and collected during the cross-examination.

She often cried and occasionally laughed during the interrogation of her lawyer, Louis Lee, who made her describe her life with her husband as a “proud girl dad” and their daughters.

“He was such a handsome and devoted father,” she said.

Bryant described the day of the crash, her anguish and frustration when trying to find out if her husband and daughter were still alive, after she first heard from an aide that five had survived.

She described how Sheriff Villanueva entered the room where she was waiting at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department and confirmed that her husband and daughter had been killed. He asked if there was anything he could do for her.

“I told him if you can’t get my kids back, please secure the area,” Bryant said. “The paparazzi bother me.”

“The sheriff told you that one of his deputies has already gone up the hill to take close-up photographs of the victims of the accident?” Lee asked.

“No,” Bryant replied.

Under cross-examination, Hashmoll said that Deputy Doug Johnson, who walked cross country into the hills of northern Los Angeles County to the crash site and took the photographs later shared, only tried to use them to assess the situation.

“You can see why he wants the same information as you,” Hashmoll said.

“I don’t think you need to take close-up pictures of people to determine how many people are on the plane,” Bryant replied. “I think he could just count.”

Bryant’s side settled on her testimony after her testimony, which was given on the eighth day of the trial.