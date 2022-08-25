Kobe Bryant’s widow got $16 million in court over crash photos

Enlarge this image toggle signature Jae S. Hong/AP

LOS ANGELES — A federal jury ruled Wednesday that the County of Los Angeles must pay Kobe Bryant’s widow $16 million for emotional stress caused by deputies and firefighters sharing photos of the bodies of the NBA star and his daughter taken at the scene of a 2020 helicopter crash the year in which they died.

The nine jurors, who returned a unanimous verdict, agreed with Vanessa Bryant and her lawyers that photographs of the remains of Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna invaded her privacy and caused her emotional stress.

The jury deliberated for 4.5 hours before reaching a verdict. Vanessa Bryant wept quietly as it was read.

The county’s attorney declined to comment on the verdict outside the courtroom.

The photos were distributed primarily to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and firefighters, including those who played video games and attended the awards banquet. They were also seen by some of their spouses and, on one occasion, by a bartender at a bar where a deputy was drinking.

Vanessa Bryant tearfully testified during her 11-day trial that the news of the photographs exacerbated her still heavy grief a month after losing her husband and daughter, and that she still had panic attacks at the thought that they were all they might still be out there somewhere.

“Every day I live in fear of being on social media and they are showing up,” she said. “I live in fear of my daughters on social media and their appearance.”

Her co-plaintiff Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter were also among the nine people killed in the plane crash, received $15 million.

Vanessa Bryant’s lawyers didn’t give jurors the dollar amount they think their client deserves, but Chester’s lawyer gave them recommendations that would mean tens of millions for each plaintiff.

Vanessa Bryant’s attorney Louis Lee told jurors the close-up photos had no official or investigative purpose, but were merely “visual gossip” shared out of terrible curiosity.

District Attorney J. Mira Hashmoll argued during the trial that the photographs were a necessary tool to assess the situation.

She admitted that they should not have been shared with anyone who saw them. But she emphasized that the photographs never appeared in the public domain, and the plaintiffs did not even see them. She said this meant Sheriff Alex Villanueva and other officials took strong and effective action when they ordered those with the photos to remove them.

Kobe Bryant, former Lakers star, five-time NBA champion and Basketball Hall of Famer, was driving with Gianna and seven others to a youth basketball game when the helicopter they were on crashed into the hills in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles. January 26, 2020

Federal security services blamed the pilot for the crash.

The jury delivered its verdict on Kobe Bryant Day, which is celebrated on August 24 because he uses both his jersey numbers 8 and 24 and the day after his birthday. Kobe would have turned 44 on Tuesday.