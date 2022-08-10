Kobe Bryant crash photo trial begins

Enlarge this image toggle signature Mark J. Terrill/AP

LOS ANGELES. Kobe Bryant was one of the most photogenic sports figures in Los Angeles, and millions of people around the world have seen photos of him – smiling in victory, grimacing in agony – preserving his memory.

But some of his photos should never be seen, his widow says, and she is seeking unspecified millions in compensation for pictures taken of the NBA star’s corpse, which were circulated after he died in a helicopter crash along with their daughter and family. others in 2020.

Vanessa Bryant’s invasion of privacy trial against the Los Angeles County Sheriff and firefighters begins Wednesday in U.S. District Court, just over a mile from where Kobe Bryant spent most of his Lakers career.

Vanessa Bryant claims that the deputies did not take photographs for investigative purposes and handed them over to firefighters who arrived at the crash site. The lawsuit alleges that the deputy showed the photos to patrons of the bar, while the firefighter showed them to colleagues off duty.

“Mrs. Bryant feels badly that deputies, firefighters and members of the public are staring at gratuitous images of her deceased husband and child,” the lawsuit says. “She lives in fear that one day she or her children will be exposed to horrifying images of their loved ones online.”

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and other parents and players were flying to a girls’ basketball tournament when their chartered helicopter crashed in the Calabasas Hills west of Los Angeles in fog. Federal security services blamed the pilot for the crash.

Vanessa Bryant also sued the helicopter charter company and the property of the deceased pilot.

The county argued that Bryant suffered emotional distress from the deaths, not from the photographs, which Sheriff Alex Villanueva ordered removed. They said the photographs were never in the media, on the internet or otherwise publicly distributed, and that the lawsuit was speculative as to the harm she might suffer.

The law passed in connection with the accident makes it a crime to take unauthorized photographs of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime for first responders.

The county has already agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle a similar case brought by two families whose relatives died in a plane crash on January 26, 2020.

Vanessa Bryant hasn’t settled her case, indicating she’s looking for more.

Litigation was sometimes ugly.

When the county requested a psychiatric evaluation of Bryant to determine if she was under emotional stress from the photographs, her lawyers criticized the “scorched earth tactics” to force her and other family members of the victims to drop their claims.

In response, the county stated that they sympathized with Bryant’s losses and dismissed her case as “money extortion”.