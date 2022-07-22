New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Four people were injured in a stabbing attack on the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Red Line early Friday morning.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m., and the CTA tweeted Friday morning that Red Line trains were running but bypassing the North-Clybourne station due to an ongoing investigation by the Chicago Police Department.

“Shuttle bus available from Fullerton to Clark/Division,” it read.

Citing officials, WGN9 said several ambulances were called to the scene.

Fox 32 reported, Citing the Chicago Fire DepartmentFour people were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Stroger Hospital.

“This type of violence is completely unacceptable, and we appreciate the Chicago Police Department’s swift action to apprehend the suspects. CTA will continue to assist CPD in its investigation, including sharing any video from our security camera system,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr. said in a statement to Fox News.

Police said detectives from Area Three are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.