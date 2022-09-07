Klopp’s team humiliated as recession reaches new low

The rupture occurred in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius. It was Liverpool torn apart and destroyed by Napoli on a humiliating night when Jurgen Klopp’s team resembled Champions League newcomers rather than seasoned finalists in three of the past five years.

One of Liverpool’s heaviest European defeats was a well-deserved end result of possibly Klopp’s worst European performance in nearly seven years of rule. Of course, it’s hard to come up with a rival for this unwanted reward. The guests were upset from the start as their unbeaten streak at Naples continued, but in a much more unsettling way than their last two group stage defeats here under Klopp.

Klopp said before kick-off that he wants Liverpool to quench the emotions and aggression that Napoli harbor in their stadium with football principles and a compact defence. His players never received the note. Instead, they added fuel to the incendiary atmosphere at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium with a passive, chaotic performance that saw their defenses shattered time after time. By the time Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa doubled Napoli’s lead in the 31st minute, a 5-0 score to Luciano Spalletti’s flamboyant team could easily have been reached. The hosts took the lead in the first half. Liverpool, hopelessly defeated behind and in front, almost did not resist.

Klopp’s instructions were almost redundant after just 42 seconds. Amir Rahmani and Stanislav Lobotka took the ball out of defense with casual ease before a pass from Giovanni Di Lorenzo sent Victor Osimhen into a 50-50 race with Alisson. The fast attacker got to the goal first, but hit from an acute angle on the outside of the post. Napoli showed their game, making quick and sharp passes behind the Liverpool defense. The visitors paid no attention.

Osimhen was nearly played again before the home side took the lead from a penalty kick in the fifth minute. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, or Kvaradon as the Georgian was dubbed after his explosive start to life in Naples, pushed Piotr Zielinski to the edge of the penalty area for a shot that deflected off Alisson’s goal. It was deflected by the outstretched hand of James Milner, Liverpool’s captain for the evening, and Zielinski sent Alisson the wrong way for a clear penalty. Milner soon landed in the book for a heavy lunge on Zambo Anguiss.

Napoli were awarded a second penalty when VAR advised Spanish referee Carlos del Cerro Grande to reconsider Virgil van Dijk’s challenge at Osimhen. The game continued after an unsuccessful attempt by the striker to get inside the Liverpool defender, but on his monitor near the field, the referee noticed contact between Van Dijk and Osimhen’s right foot. Osimhen, not Zelinski, took the second penalty in the same direction as the first. Alisson jumped to the right to make a great save, and Di Lorenzo took advantage of a great moment after the rebound.

While Del Cerro Grande consulted with his observer, Klopp scolded Fabinho and his defenders for their erratic opening. But after a miss from the penalty spot, it got even worse. Kvaratskhelia put Fabinho in an awkward position by turning him three times with the same movement inside the central circle. Osimhen got rid of the sluggish Joe Gomez and advanced into the penalty area, where Kvaratskhelia was standing unmarked. However, the pass to the 21-year-old was delayed and botched, giving van Dijk an opportunity to parry his eventual shot from the goal line.

Piotr Zielinski beat Alisson to score the fourth goal for Napoli. Photograph: Andrew Medicine/AP

Soon there were two when Gomez was dispossessed again, this time Kvaratskhelia. Zambo Anguissa exchanged passes with Zielinski and went into the zone unobstructed before beating Alisson with a cool finish. It was his first goal for Napoli.

The torment of Liverpool did not end there. As bad as Klopp’s team was and their problems weren’t limited to defence, with Mohamed Salah struggling to control even the most mundane passes, they created enough opportunities to ruin Napoli’s mood. Goalkeeper Alex Meret tipped over a free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold and well deflected a Van Dijk header. Salah and Harvey Elliot also missed some decent moments.