Klopp’s Liverpool: Is time catching up with this magnificent red car?

TueWhen it all became too much for Jurgen Klopp at Mainz, when the number of defeats grew and negative thoughts began to build up, he cleared the schedule, jumped in the car and took his team on an adventure holiday. Long walks in the Hunsrück. Mountain biking in the Black Forest. Two or three days spent drinking beer, sleeping in a tiny hut, having honest conversations that are impossible in an office. This was Klopp’s territory, the land where he grew up, and in times of crisis it also became his refuge.

For Klopp’s players, the occasional change of scenery has become not only invigorating, but also vital. The drills changed often, but the husky, cigarette-hardened voice that delivered them never changed. Limbs and lungs will work to exhaustion from July to May. Every year you felt that you were getting stronger, more resilient, stronger, stronger. Football was exciting and relentless. The fellowship was invigorating and tense. Everything worked, worked and worked, until the moment when it stopped working.

“It’s your ball! This is your ball! You go fuck him! James Milner yelled at Virgil van Dijk at Old Trafford on Monday night. While Manchester United were celebrating Jadon Sancho’s first-half goal, Liverpool launched an investigation into a defense that literally stopped working. Trent Alexander-Arnold just stopped chasing Anthony Elanga. Joe Gomez was nutmeg. Milner rushed to Sancho with all the energy of a fireman who came to the christening.

Finally Van Dijk arrived, who, having been able to close the six yards between him and Sancho, simply froze with his arms folded behind his back like a frightened hostage. In this context, this furious exchange between the 36-year-old Milner and the 31-year-old Van Dijk felt like a quiet founding moment in the trajectory of this Klopp-led Liverpool team: a superb fighting machine with which time could just be catching up.

This is not so much a reflection on the results, but on the mood. Yes, the results this season – as in the previous three – were disappointing, but it is possible to offer mitigation for all of them. Fulham: early start, promotion and sleepy start. Crystal Palace, red card and missed chances package. Lost 2-1 at Old Trafford: such a bizarre one-time result that often happens in local derbies. Liverpool are enjoying home games against Bournemouth and Newcastle on Saturday and Wednesday and it would be completely unsurprising if they continued their 10-win streak from now on.

James Milner is furious with Virgil van Dijk after Manchester United’s first goal on Monday. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

But in any case, the bigger picture remains unmistakable: a team that has never been so badly in need of a refresh, a reboot, perhaps even some breathing room and an injection of simple joy. This is a club that has spent the last three or four years working at the very limit of its capabilities: sports, financial, emotional. And it was done with the same person and the same voice, with practically the same players working at the same intensity, with the same challenges and with the same opponents, with a much richer opponent and with a much greater chance of error. It will always be a product with a limited shelf life. The only real question is how much.

There is a temptation to see the current suffering at Anfield as part of the natural life cycle of Klopp’s team: a continuation of the Béla Guttmann curse that seems to hit all Klopp’s teams five or six years from now. In Klopp’s seventh season at Mainz, they were relegated from the Bundesliga after a tumultuous period of upswing. Klopp’s seventh season at Borussia Dortmund saw a dramatic crash that left them in the relegation zone over Christmas and ultimately hastened his exit from the club, where he won two titles in a row.

Both times Klopp tried to fight, kept insisting – often in a harsh and grumpy tone – that better times are just around the corner. And in a sense, Klopp’s demeanor plays a big role here: a man whose haggard features and worldly weariness are at odds with the sunny, sprightly coach who walked in the door seven years and a lifetime ago. Here it is, bypassing the critics of Darwin Nunez. Here he is, grumbling about how United are wasting time. Here he is, driving home and unnaturally angry at Gabriel Agbonlahor in TalkSport. To be in this mood Klopp after seven years of work, perhaps, is understandable. That this will happen in August seems a little unsettling.

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool sent off against Crystal Palace. Photo: Paul Greenwood/Shutterstock

The closest parallel here is with Dortmund’s 2014-15 campaign, when a poor start, a pre-season shortened by the World Cup, the departure of a star forward (Robert Lewandowski) and an injury crisis in the fall sent Klopp’s team into a tailspin from which they could not get out. “Our football doesn’t make sense,” Klopp moaned after a resigned 2-1 defeat in Cologne, and yet, even with Dortmund in freefall, there was still little desire to change things. After all, Klopp had only enthusiastically signed a contract extension the previous season. New strikers emerged, such as Ciro Immobile and Adrian Ramos, who needed time to recover. The football message remains the same. In retrospect, perhaps this became part of the problem.

No team as good as Liverpool can be truly “worked out”. What has changed is form and execution, confidence and edginess, the little one percent hits that matter when you’re playing high-energy, intense football. And the first data from this season suggests that, in simple terms of running, challenging and creating, Liverpool have regressed sharply. Not only that, but in many cases it is an acceleration of trends that have already become apparent in the last season.

The pressure in the last third dropped from 45 to 36. The number of carries in the last third went down from 18 to 12. Even the fouls – a measure of the aggression and prejudice that Liverpool tried to prevent you from playing with – were down 25% compared to last season. . Yet Liverpool see the ball more often: 70% compared to 62-63% in each of the last four seasons. On and off the pitch, Liverpool traded safety for risk, tenacity for participation, conservatism for enterprise. Much has been made of the fact that Liverpool have made little to no mistake in the transfer market over the past few seasons. Which, of course, is much easier if your strategy is so rigid and risk-averse that you barely move at all.

Perhaps the history of this Liverpool team is one that has reached unimaginable heights but since then has not been able to move forward, that has really not had time to move forward, that has not had time at all for much other than maintaining the engine. works, keep the lights on, keep spawning every three days. Whether it’s a smaller club or a bigger club, Klopp could have had more room for rethinking: time to implement new ideas, time (and money) to renew the squad, perhaps just time to send everyone to some clearing idyll and throw dust in the eyes. in front of a blazing fire. But the here and now is all there is: a chugging red engine running at its very best.