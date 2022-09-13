Klopp says Liverpool fans will respect minute of silence

Jurgen Klopp said he expects Liverpool fans to honor the Queen with a moment of silence when football resumes at Anfield on Tuesday.

Liverpool have asked UEFA for permission to commemorate the deceased queen ahead of their home Champions League match against Ajax. Some club supporters booed the national anthem ahead of the FA Cup and Champions League Cup finals at Wembley last season, raising questions about how the Anfield tribute to the monarch’s death could be celebrated.

Klopp believes a moment of silence, if allowed by UEFA, would be respected and highlighted the applause from Liverpool fans for Cristiano Ronaldo in the seventh minute of last season’s game at Manchester United following the death of the player’s newborn son.

“I think it’s right, but I don’t think our people need any advice from me to show respect,” Klopp said of the proposed silence. “There are a lot of examples when our people showed exactly the right respect. One of the moments that surprised me, and I was really proud of it, was last season when we played Manchester United because of the very sad situation with Cristiano Ronaldo’s family. And that’s what I expect. It’s clear to me that this is what we have to do.”

Klopp lost his mother Elisabeth, who was 81, last year and she was unable to attend her funeral due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. He said he was acutely aware of the grief felt by those close to the Queen.

The Liverpool manager said: “I am 55 years old and she is the only Queen of England I have ever known. As far as I know, I don’t know her, but from the looks of it, she was a very warm, sweet, loving woman, and that’s all I need to know. Due to my personal experience not too long [ago, I know] the point is clearly not what I think, but what people who are much closer to her felt. I have great respect for their grief, and so I will show my respect tomorrow night with a moment of silence, if it passes.”