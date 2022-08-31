type here...
Klopp reaction: Win was 'perfect response' to wasting time
Klopp reaction: Win was ‘perfect response’ to wasting time

By printveela editor

Jurgen Klopp described Liverpool’s 98th-minute victory over Newcastle as the “perfect response” to the loss of time at Anfield after a late strike by Fabio Carvalho set off a furious standoff between the benches.

Liverpool canceled Alexander Isak’s debut goal for Newcastle thanks to Roberto Firmino and a substitute Carvalho who scored in the third minute of added time to five minutes of stoppage time. Extra time was added following a treatment by Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope and a time loss by Jolinton, leaving Klopp to enjoy a moment of dramatic victory.

“I enjoyed the win, but we needed to play more football,” he said. Newcastle did really well with the way they put pressure on us. There was really a lot in the last 20-25 minutes when they started to struggle with intensity, but we had to do better. We looked desperate before we were. Losing 1-0 is certainly not cool, but it was the least of my problems at half-time. It was a difficult game because we didn’t play much. The game just kept crashing for some reason and that doesn’t give you a chance to gain momentum.

“In the end, I was very happy when we got this last turn and that Mo [Salah] and the Fabio made from it was absolutely outstanding. It was the perfect response to what happened.”

Klopp claimed he did not witness the fight that broke out when objects were thrown from the Newcastle bench towards the celebrating Liverpool dugout. “Honestly, I didn’t see it,” he said. “I turned in the other direction to celebrate and when I turned around I was surprised.”

Jurgen Klopp hugs Fabio Carvalho after winning goal Photo: Peter Powell/EPA

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe admitted that his new team’s defeat was brutal, but denied that his players’ playing prowess led to their own downfall. “I dont know [where the added time came from]he said. playing at Anfield last year, we were in it more. We weren’t going to go deep, we weren’t going until the last minutes. We had a day less preparation. Our players emptied their tank at Wolves. There was fatigue and the players fell with convulsions. There was no game.

Jordan Henderson joined the list of Liverpool midfielders to suffer a hamstring injury in the second half, but Klopp said an addition on transfer deadline day was unlikely: “I don’t think so, no. As long as there is time, we should not completely close the door. Hendo injured his hamstring, which is completely useless, but I don’t think so.”

