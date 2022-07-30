Klopp: Liverpool confident club won’t suffer hangovers

Jurgen Klopp said missing out on a Premier League and Champions League title in May didn’t drive Liverpool crazy but could boost their motivation to win both top honors this season.

Liverpool kick off their new campaign at King Power Stadium with Saturday’s Community Shield game against Manchester City, who were one point ahead of them in the league on the final day of last season. Six days later, Klopp’s team lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final. Liverpool have indeed won the FA Cup and the Champions League Cup and Klopp believes their success ensures ‘everyone wants to hurt us’ this season, although he is adamant there won’t be a hangover from how last season ended .

England captain Williamson succeeds without tackles Read more

“It’s a sport,” said the Liverpool manager. “Both teams [Liverpool and City] play at an incredibly high level and one thing matters, like one goal in the Champions League final. This is part of the deal. This can happen at the end of the season with scoring. It didn’t drive me crazy, and it didn’t drive the players crazy. Because it’s part of the deal. We can use it to become even more determined. There are no guarantees for any result. We won’t win a single football game this season because we won it last season, not because it makes things even more difficult. Everyone wants to hurt us, beat us, get a point against us, so it will be very difficult, but we will try.”

The Premier League champions have solidified this summer with the signings of Erling Haaland and Calvin Phillips, but Klopp believes that Liverpool, who have signed Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay, can also improve a season that has maintained ambitions of an unprecedented quad until the final. a week. “Firstly, we also spent money, we should not forget about it,” he said. “We lost three first team players,” Sadio. [Mané]Divock [Origi]Such [Minamino], very important players for us – and brought three. We want to create space for our young guys from last year to step into the void.

“We had a big meeting where I told the guys what I expect from them next year. I want to use our solidarity, team atmosphere and our experience to become better. We can get closer to each other, we can be clearer about what we are doing. What we are doing is good. Can we do it better? Yes. Will this always lead to the best result? It’s not possible because we won a lot of games, but in terms of performance, we can definitely improve. We want to build resilience and fighting spirit.

The Fiver: Sign up and receive our daily football email.

“Anger is important for fighting the outside world,” he added. “We can do all this. We don’t know where it will take us, but we know it will improve us. We don’t have to reinvent ourselves, there’s no need to, but we can include something new here and there. That’s what we’re really working on.”

Liverpool will be left without their first and second choice goalkeepers at the King Power Stadium, with Alisson’s understudy Caoimhin Kelleher to be sidelined for another two to three weeks. Adrian will be his deputy. Klopp says his team may not be ready for the Community Shield due to short pre-season and believes both teams need time to integrate their new big-name strikers. He explained: “We watched Bayern’s game and it wasn’t too different. Erling scored Manchester City’s goal from a square ball in the penalty area, and so far it has made little difference. They have the same problem that we have – they are not used to Erling’s natural runs, just as we are not used to Darwin’s natural runs. When Darwin offers to run, we keep giving him the ball, which is useless, because often the guy who stretches the opponent is there to create space between the lines.

“I’m pretty sure Erling will need time, but that doesn’t mean he can’t score like he did against Bayern. Most things look like last year, how they set up the press, how flexible they are in their own possession. It’s good, very, very good, but so far there is no real change.”