Klopp confident in Liverpool that Nunez will cope with the incendiary derby

Jurgen Klopp has said there is no guarantee that Darwin Nunes will always keep his emotions in check but believes the Liverpool striker will handle the brutality of the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Nunes is available for selection against Everton, having served a three-match ban for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen on his Anfield debut. Klopp is convinced the 23-year-old has “learned his lesson” during his break and will not repeat the mistake that stalled his early Liverpool career.

“Honestly, he is a wonderful young man,” said the Liverpool manager, “but he also has emotions. He made a mistake. We didn’t talk to him about it for a full 15 days, constantly telling him, “You have to calm down.” Of course, we told him, not only now, but especially now. I think even Luis Suarez told him through the media. I’m not sure if they spoke in private, but they probably did.

“Our ideas and how we want to think in situations like this is that we will pay back with football. I don’t think [James] Tarkovsky and [Conor] Cody is notorious for such conversations during the game. He still doesn’t understand most things in English. I don’t think these two boys are like that, but who knows? Let’s see.”

Klopp wants Nunes, who signed for Benfica in June for a club-record £85m, to turn any verbal or physical provocation to his advantage. “If Darwin is playing, then he definitely needs to be ready for these things,” he added. “But when a player talks to you a lot or behaves physically, then he is not in his game, and he [Núñez] should use these moments. If the other is too busy to distract him, you just need to use him from a football point of view.

“In the Crystal Palace game, when a defender is looking for that constant contact, then go from there and decide where you start, stuff like that. For the boy, a lot came together – everything was new, it was his first home game, so there was a lot of excitement. The emotional level with which you enter the game is already high, you don’t need much to be too emotional.

“Two weeks definitely helped, you see it. Will this never happen again? I don’t know, but I’m sure nothing will happen in the next game.”