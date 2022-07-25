KK Palmer compares it to the flag

(CNN) Keke Palmer has shut down any talk of her being compared to fellow actress Zendaya.

A tweet went viral over the weekend with a Twitter user writing, “I wish someone would dig deeper into the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers.”

“This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism works in Hollywood,” the tweet continued. “They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”

“Believing I can be compared to anyone is a perfect example of colorism. I’m the youngest talk show host ever,” she tweeted. “The first black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, and the youngest and first black Cinderella on Broadway. I’m an incredible talent. Baby, it’s Keke Palmer.”