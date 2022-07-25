type here...
KK Palmer compares it to the flag

(CNN)Keke Palmer has shut down any talk of her being compared to fellow actress Zendaya.

A tweet went viral over the weekend with a Twitter user writing, “I wish someone would dig deeper into the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers.”
“This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism works in Hollywood,” the tweet continued. “They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”
    Palmer, one of the stars of Joe The new Jordan Peele movie “No,”weighed in with her own tweet on Sunday.
      “Believing I can be compared to anyone is a perfect example of colorism. I’m the youngest talk show host ever,” she tweeted. “The first black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, and the youngest and first black Cinderella on Broadway. I’m an incredible talent. Baby, it’s Keke Palmer.”
      “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11,” she tweeted.
      “I have more than 100+ credits and currently working on an original screenplay which is the number one film at the box office #NOPE,” she wrote. “I’ve had a blessed career so far, I couldn’t ask for anything more but God continues to amaze me.”
          Zendaya, who starred in last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” In 2020, she became the youngest actress to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series For her role in the TV series “Euphoria”.
          CNN has reached out to Zendaya’s representatives for comment.



