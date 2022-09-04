New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Fayetteville, Ark. (AP) – KJ Jefferson threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for another 62 yards and another score to become the No. 19 Arkansas to no. 23 Cincinnati, 31-24, on Saturday.

Jefferson ran for the game’s first touchdown in the first quarter, threw a jump-pass touchdown to Trey Knox in the second and found Jadon Hasselwood for the third score.

Cincinnati was held scoreless in the first half despite reaching Arkansas territory on four of its seven drives. Bearcats kicker Ryan Coe missed two field goals of 25 and 48 yards, and Ben Bryant threw an interception at the Arkansas 20 that eventually turned into the Razorbacks’ first trip to the end zone.

Bryant was better in the second half, leading Cincinnati to score drives on its first two possessions of the half. But trailing by seven points and with the ball on the Razorbacks’ 39, he was sacked by Jordan Dominique and Arkansas recovered. Jefferson threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Knox for his fourth score two plays later.

Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders sophomore ran for 117 yards on 20 carries for his second career 100-yard game. Knox caught six passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Bryant, a transfer from Eastern Michigan who wasn’t announced as the starter until just before kickoff, completed 26 of 43 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. His 15-yard throw to Leonard Taylor with 5:49 left created the final margin. Jefferson completed 18 of his 26 throws to reach his 223-yard mark.

Takeaway

Arkansas’ offense, with Jefferson at quarterback, is worth the SEC. The defense struggled in the second half after losing two starters from the secondary.

Cincinnati has the talent to win a game, but its mistakes against a quality opponent are too many.

Poll implications

Arkansas should be comfortably ranked ahead of its SEC opener next week.

Cincinnati is likely to fall out of the top 25 despite a fair showing.

Next

Arkansas opens SEC play in Week 2 at home against South Carolina. South Carolina’s first game in Fayetteville since 2013.

Cincinnati hosts FCS rival Kennesaw State at Nippert Stadium.