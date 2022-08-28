KJ Hamler feels like ‘I’m brand new’ and could be key to the Broncos offense

DENVER — KJ Hamler admitted earlier this week that he had last-minute doubts as he returned from knee and hip injuries.

The third-year Broncos wide receiver said the emotion flashed through his mind when he threw a pass on his first day back in full team drills.

“I was a little scared, I’m not going to lie,” Hamler said. Perhaps the shakiness isn’t surprising considering he suffered an injury nearly 11 months ago doing the same thing against the New York Jets.

Saturday night in his first game action since then, albeit a preseason match? No such concern.

“Yeah, I just let it all go and flow,” Hamler said after the game. “I am so new. I am blessed to be back there. “

A key part of Denver’s offense, indeed, is getting back down the field.

Hamler underwent operations on his knee and his hip, causing Denver to take a cautious offseason. He participated in a few OTAs, then began training camp on the physically unable to perform list. He was activated a week later and continued only on personal duty during the following August weeks.

However, in recent days, Hamler has passed several final milestones in the long journey back to normalcy. First team representatives in practice. First practice touchdown. His biggest step was the Broncos’ 23-13 win over Minnesota in the teams’ final preseason tune-up on Saturday night. Hamler played nearly 25 snaps, saw five targets and caught three passes for 18 yards, took a big hit and generally looked quick, confident and comfortable on the field.

“We had to pull him out because he wanted to keep going and he had a great time,” head coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “I think it’s great for him to catch the ball and take a couple of pops. And you want him to be in those situations. For a guy who hasn’t played as long as he has, it’s very encouraging and we’ll come out of it.

The 5-foot-9 slot receiver will be considered a productive member of the Broncos’ passing game this fall, especially after the franchise lost Tim Patrick to an ACL injury in training camp. Whether Hamler is truly up to full speed and available when Denver travels to Seattle remains to be seen, but Saturday night could be considered a step in the right direction.

“I feel like I answered that question and I feel like I know I’m going to be ready,” Hamler said.

The Broncos, too, continued to get a productive preseason from rookie receiver and return man Montrell Washington. Washington is a safe bet to make the 53-man roster on Tuesday when teams have to cut from 80 because of his ability as a punt and kick returner, but he’s also making his way into the receiving rotation. That only helps considering Denver has other receivers, like Tyree Cleveland, who, if he makes the roster after missing several weeks with a throat injury, will do so primarily based on his special teams contributions.

Washington played his college ball at FCS Samford, but has shown the ability to do a little bit of everything offensively in recent weeks. On Saturday, he took an end-round for an 11-yard touchdown. Last week, he pulled off a tough, contested catch over the middle for a third-down conversion and took a big hit while doing it.

“Even early in camp he struggled to learn the offense,” wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni said earlier this month. “It’s totally different than what he’s used to, totally the opposite. Offensively on another planet from what he’s been doing. And man, he’s really come through. That’s learning. …

“He’s a playmaker, so if he can learn this system and this offense like he’s doing, he can really help us.”

Top receivers Cortland Sutton and Jerry Judy were among several Bronco starters who didn’t play a snap in the preseason. Hamler’s continued recovery and Washington’s offensive progress stand out as two intriguing developments in a receiving group that has talent and promise, but still needs to show it can be a consistent force in the regular season.

Bubble watch

WR injury of note

Perhaps no player on the roster improved his stock in the preseason more than undrafted receiver Brandon Johnson. The former UCF standout has worked toward playing time with the top unit in practice and is pushing for a roster spot.

He suffered a high ankle sprain on Denver’s first offensive snap of the night and was downgraded to an outgrade, after initially being considered questionable to return.

Now, it’s a long wait until Tuesday.

“I have a lot of confidence in what I’ve done and what I can do,” Johnson said. “Ultimately, it’s up to them. … It’s fun. It’s fun competing with the guys in my group and these defensive backs. I’ve had nothing but great work at this point.”

Later, second-year wide receiver Seth Williams suffered a hand/wrist injury and was treated by trainers, though he later returned and finished with a team-best 68 yards on four catches. He also had a bad fall on a 20-plus yard gain in the second quarter.

“Anyone with us can ball,” Hamler said. “I’m sure there’s someone in the field who didn’t make it here.”

Agim’s big night

Defensive lineman McTelvin found himself on the bubble along with several other Broncos in front of Agim. He answered with a pair of forced fumbles and a pair of batted passes in his final outing before Tuesday’s roster cutdown.

Agim, a third-year player from Arkansas, was credited with a strip sack on Sean Mannion in the second quarter that led to a scoop-and-score touchdown for outside linebacker Baron Browning.

Denver’s starting trio on the defensive line is set in DJ Jones, Draymont Jones and Deshaun Williams. Mike Purcell didn’t play Saturday, perhaps suggesting his spot on the 53-man roster is safe, and Hackett said Purcell was left out “because he’s older.” From there, Agim, Jonathan Harris and rookies Matt Henningsen and Ayeoma Uwazurike probably have two spots.

“I think I’ve grown a lot, but sometimes it’s not about how much you’ve grown, it’s about the numbers,” Agim said. “You have to be ready for anything. Hopefully it is with the Broncos, but you never know.

Who is number 2 behind number 3?

Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien no. The Broncos said the 2 are competing for the job and their play performances have been very similar through three preseason outings.

Johnson got the better of Rypien against Dallas, Rypien got the upper hand against Buffalo, and the pair almost played on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a tough decision to see where we go with it,” Hackett said. “Both worked hard.”

Rypien, a fourth-year player from Boise State, finished 44-65 in the preseason with 441 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The pick came in the red zone Saturday when he tried to force a slant to Hamler. He topped the preseason with an 85.5 passer rating.

The 36-year-old veteran Johnson finished Saturday 11-14 for 107 yards and the preseason 35-53 for 349, a pair of touchdowns and a 97.0 quarterback rating.

Hackett said he hasn’t considered whether the team will include Rypien on the practice squad and is pleased with the work each of the quarterbacks has done in the preseason.

In reality, Denver has three options: Johnson, Rypien or someone else after Tuesday’s cutdowns.