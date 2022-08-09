type here...
Kitchener, Ontario man pleads guilty to threatening prime minister
Kitchener, Ontario man pleads guilty to threatening prime minister at 2021 campaign shutdown

A resident of Kitchener, Ontario, pleaded guilty to threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while campaigning in nearby Cambridge last summer.

An assistant prosecutor at the Waterloo Region Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that Thomas Dyer was charged with threatening to cause death and threatening to inflict bodily harm.

Court documents confirm that Dyer pleaded guilty to making a death threat last week.

On August 29, 2021, Trudeau visited a business in Cambridge to give a speech. Police said at the time that he was forced to postpone his turnout because of the protest, which was attended by up to 200 people.

During the protest, people shouted obscenities and threatened Trudeau with death. They also showered racist and misogynistic slurs on people of color and women from the Liberal leader’s defense squad.

On September 10, 2021, Waterloo Regional Police reported that a 32-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested and charged with two counts of threatening.

Court documents show that a similar rally was previously held in Barrie, where Dyer is believed to have attended.

Details of the investigation

After the August incident, local police initially said no one had been arrested or charged. However, an investigation was launched soon after, based on information from the RCMP, witnesses and a video posted on social media.

Court documents show Dyer was identified in media reports and a video posted online during the Aug. 29 campaign shutdown. A Liberal Party official also filmed the video. The footage shows Dyer holding up a banner depicting an executioner leading the prime minister into a noose.

During the video, Dyer “expresses aggressive anti-government thoughts,” court documents say.

Court documents say that after his arrest in September, Dyer admitted to attending the rally and reaffirmed his political stance.

Dyer was released on his own bond and is due for sentencing on October 20, 2022.

The Crown’s attorney’s assistant confirmed that his second charge would be dropped after the verdict.

Dyer’s legal representative did not respond to a request for comment at the time of posting.

