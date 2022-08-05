New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. A massive Democrat-backed social spending and tax bill passed as part of a deal between Joe Manchin, DW.Va., Sen. Arizonans are wondering whether they should support Kirsten Sinema, D-Ariz. and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Sinema announced Thursday evening that she would “move forward” with the bill, officially known as the Inflation Reduction Act, which she previously had to make sign changes to support.

Fox News Digital spoke with several residents on the streets of Arizona to embrace the bill, and whether or not they agreed with the idea that the movie would lead to a tax increase on middle-class Americans.

“Yes, I believe it will help the economy,” said resident Willis Daychild. “This inflation is pretty bad right now, and if they can do anything to curb it somehow, I’m all for it.”

Biden’s comeback? Media hypes ‘victory’ following Schumer-Manchin deal, even though movie still doesn’t backtrack on climate bill

Resident Gary Kuznia disagreed, saying, “No,” and indicating that he has such strong feelings about the bill that he was deliberately keeping his language clean for the camera.

He predicts that the bill will do nothing to correct the massive levels of inflation Americans are currently facing and will lead to higher taxes on Americans despite promises it won’t.

“I hope she doesn’t cave. I really do. I like her. Even though I’m conservative, I really like her. I hope she doesn’t,” he added.

Resident Richard Carrillo said he’s not concerned about the potential tax increase from the bill, saying the movie should support it “if it’s going to help us.”

“Yes, I do. I support it … I think she should support it,” he said.

Manchin is bankrolled by out-of-state donors, with only 1% of individual campaign contributions coming from West Virginians.

“As far as I’m concerned, you don’t know if you have that much money to deal with inflation,” resident Joseph Nunez said. “But without hard, concrete evidence of how it’s going to work, I really don’t think she should take back three-quarters of a trillion dollars. That’s a lot of money.”

“I don’t know if she should return that money without detailing how and where it’s being spent, so it can trickle down to where it’s supposed to go,” he added.

Sinema’s support for the bill means it is likely to pass the Senate with a narrow vote that would require Vice President Kamala Harris to break a 50-50 tie.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Earlier Thursday, Schumer announced that the Senate would reconvene on Saturday afternoon and vote to begin debate on the bill.

Fox News’ Jamie Brennan, Lance Lauralin, Tyler Olson, Kelly Phares and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.