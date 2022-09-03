closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kirk Herbstreit should know better!

A longtime ESPN college football analyst gave us our first “hot mic moment” of the season Saturday morning when he was caught uttering a certain four-letter word that wasn’t intended for viewers like me and you!

ESPN College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation before the college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers at Solider Field on September 25, 2021 in Chicago, IL.

ESPN College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation before the college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers at Solider Field on September 25, 2021 in Chicago, IL.
(Photo by Dan Sanger/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

Warning: Foul language

Come on, Herbie! You are better than that.

Old Dominion takes down Virginia Tech: ‘I couldn’t be more proud of this team’

Shot the fellas this morning.

ESPN College GameDay staff Desmond Howard, Reese Davis, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit along with celebrity guest picker former Indy Car and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick pick the winners before the Sept. 25 college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Wisconsin Badgers. 2021 Solider Field in Chicago, IL.

ESPN College GameDay staff Desmond Howard, Reese Davis, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit along with celebrity guest picker former Indy Car and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick pick the winners before the Sept. 25 college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Wisconsin Badgers. 2021 Solider Field in Chicago, IL.
(Photo by Dan Sanger/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit, in particular, was shot out of the cannon from the word ‘go’ and for good reason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

College football is back, ladies and gentlemen! We have loaded games from sunup to sundown and America is buzzing.

ESPN College Gameday hosts Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit speak before the college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers at Solider Field on September 25, 2021 in Chicago, IL.

ESPN College Gameday hosts Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit speak before the college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers at Solider Field on September 25, 2021 in Chicago, IL.
(Photo by Dan Sanger/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

Herbie, by the way, should be jacked up. He made a boatload of money to join Al Michaels in the Amazon broadcast booth for Thursday Night Football.

College football Week 1 preview: Notre Dame, Ohio State highlight opening slate

Between that and his love of college football, I think ESPN should consider themselves lucky that Kirk Herbstreit is the only “s***.” We’re all ready for football, baby!

Click here to get the Fox News app

Take us home, Lee!