Kirk Herbstreit should know better!

A longtime ESPN college football analyst gave us our first “hot mic moment” of the season Saturday morning when he was caught uttering a certain four-letter word that wasn’t intended for viewers like me and you!

Warning: Foul language

Come on, Herbie! You are better than that.

Shot the fellas this morning.

Kirk Herbstreit, in particular, was shot out of the cannon from the word ‘go’ and for good reason.

College football is back, ladies and gentlemen! We have loaded games from sunup to sundown and America is buzzing.

Herbie, by the way, should be jacked up. He made a boatload of money to join Al Michaels in the Amazon broadcast booth for Thursday Night Football.

Between that and his love of college football, I think ESPN should consider themselves lucky that Kirk Herbstreit is the only “s***.” We’re all ready for football, baby!

Take us home, Lee!