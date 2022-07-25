Kirby hopes Euro run will bring joy to country in crisis

Fran Kirby is hoping England can give the public some respite from the cost of living crisis and rising fuel prices as they prepare to face Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-finals on Tuesday.

The Lionesses play the tournament’s highest European team in the fourth major semi-final in a row, and the public was quick to catch on to the team’s exploits on home soil after a thrilling win over Spain in the previous round.

“If we have the chance to win the semi-finals and reach the final, I think it would be incredible for people in this country to have something to celebrate and enjoy,” Kirby said.

“As much as we want to win, we want to make people smile. They may be having a hard time right now due to the rising cost of fuel and the cost of living. Hopefully we can give people a chance to escape for 90+ minutes when they turn on their TVs, they will have something to be happy about, and they will see how passionately we play for this country. I hope it gives them a sense of pride and they can switch off from everything that’s going on.”

Kirby set up Beth Meade for England’s winning goal in their first match against Austria and scored in Northern Ireland’s 5–0 group stage defeat, but Chelsea striker was replaced by Ella Thun in the quarter-finals. Sarina Wigman’s team was behind 1 -0. Thun’s late equalizer and Georgia Stanway’s brilliant extra-time game-winner saw the hosts complete an emotional comeback in Brighton, and Kirby said they felt the crowd’s love.

“It didn’t start from the beginning, but as the tournament grew,” Kirby said. “I saw amazing videos of people celebrating in Box Park and going crazy when we scored against the Spaniards. It just shows that the country is lagging behind us, people want everything to be fine with us. We go for a walk and people applaud us when we pass by. This has never happened before, especially since all the tournaments have not been played before, so the opportunity to play it at home and get this noise from the country got you excited and ready for the next game.

“It’s a little surreal when you’re just walking down the street and people are flying out of windows and clapping their hands. I hope this means that we make people proud of ourselves, inspire them and show what women’s football can do in this country.”

England’s Georgia Stanway celebrates victory against Spain Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

England have failed to reach the semi-finals in the last three major tournaments, having reached the last four in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and the 2017 European Championship. added pressure to go even better.

“It’s difficult because we’ve been here before and we’ve done this before, so you can tell it’s an expectation. For us and for me personally, I know how difficult these tournaments are and how difficult it is. I would not say that something like this is expected of us, even if people expect it from us. The level of women’s football is growing every year.

“We know when we beat a team like Norway how we did it. [8-0 in the group stage] that people will start talking about our victory in the tournament.”

However, the team has a chance to win the first major tournament in England since winning the Men’s World Cup in 1966. “Of course, that’s why we’re here,” Kirby said. “We want to win trophies for England, I want to win trophies for England. Of course, we would like to finish this tournament with a trophy, but it’s not that easy.

“Every team left in this tournament will give you the same answer: they want to win. So it’s important for us to focus on getting in the best place before the final, winning the semi-finals. You don’t have to win a trophy to be considered a good team. We know what our ambitions are as a team and that is winning the tournament. I don’t want to be another player who lost in the semi-finals and didn’t make it to the final of a major tournament against England.”

Kirby also said that the impact of reaching the finals and lifting the silver medals could be huge, not least on the inside game. “I hope that’s the case. We want to play in front of a crowd like this every week. I hope people don’t go, ‘Oh, those Euros are amazing.’ I want people to keep talking about how good WSL is and talk about how many people come to the games is what we are striving for.

“I’m not saying there will be 40,000 people in the first WSL match, but in order to increase it, we have to build and show that women’s football is a sport that people should watch, and hopefully we can do it. . in VSL. With the crowds that come to the games, it shows that there is desire and hopefully becoming more normal and not just, “Wasn’t this summer amazing?”