King Charles will be proclaimed Canada’s new sovereign today in a ceremony

The ceremony to proclaim King Charles as the new sovereign of Canada will take place on Saturday morning at Rideau Hall.

Governor General Mary Simon will formally announce the Queen’s death and the new ruler’s accession to the throne in a proclamation to be published in the Canada Gazette, the government’s official newspaper, Nathan Tiedridge said. He wrote a background paper on the death of a reigning monarch for the Institute for Crown Studies in Canada.

Charles automatically became King of Canada upon the death of Queen Elizabeth. But the proclamation of accession is issued by the governor general on the advice of the federal office of the Privy Council, according to the book The Deep Crown of Canada co-authored by David E. Smith, Christopher McCreery and Jonathan Shanks.

The ceremony will begin at 10 am ET.

In the United Kingdom, the Queen’s death will trigger official 12 days of national mourning. Canada, however, is unlikely to officially mourn for the same amount of time. Much of how Canada commemorates the Queen’s passing will depend on the current government.

At some point, according to the Government of Canada’s Manual of Official Procedures, the government will issue a statement regarding a period of official mourning.

The House of Commons is closed for the summer and is not scheduled to reconvene until 19 September. But the minutes say the prime minister must reconvene parliament and issue a joint appeal of loyalty and sympathy, as well as any messages of condolence. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also organizing support for the opposition leader’s proposals.

Late Friday evening, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent a few minutes writing a note in a book of condolences to the Queen at Rideau Hall after returning to Ottawa after a three-day cabinet trip to Vancouver.

Trudeau, who sat down to sign a book on a table draped with a black tablecloth. Behind him was a photo of the queen wearing a black ribbon.

Trudeau wrote that “Canada came of age during the reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.”

He also wrote that “generations of us have greatly benefited from her steady, graceful leadership and ministry.”