such as King Charles III He ascended the British throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, when the heir became frustrated with a leaking pen while performing his royal duties.

During a visit to the royal residence of Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, King Charles III lost his temper due to a leaking pen while signing a book.

“Oh God, I hate this,” commented the royal emperor angrily after using the malfunctioning pen.

In the video, King Charles III realizes his pen is malfunctioning, gets out of his seat and reaches into his pocket for a handkerchief to clean the ink off his hands.

Queen Consort Camilla.

Staff rushed to help the royal couple as Camilla reached for another pen to continue signing the book.

“I cannot bear this bloodshed,” said King Charles III, losing his temper.

“I do, I hate this stinking pen,” he continued, and a moment later stormed out of the room.

Three days before the reigning monarch had another pen-related viral moment.

King Charles III angrily signals to aides to clear the desk before he signs the Accession Proclamation – the document marking his official ascension to the throne of the British Commonwealth.

The items he wanted to pick up were a pen box and an inkwell.

Charles succeeded to the throne Queen Elizabeth II He died on Thursday at the age of 96. She is the longest reigning monarch in British history and the second longest reigning monarch in world history.