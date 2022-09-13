New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Who was King Charles III?

King Charles III, Charles Philip Arthur George, was born on November 14, 1948 and is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. He holds titles such as Princess Charles of Edinburgh, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Prince of Wales and, as of September 2022, King of England. His siblings include Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

King Charles III was previously married to his beloved Princess Diana from 1981 to 1996. She died in 1997 in a car accident where she sustained fatal injuries. The couple has two children, Prince William, heir to the throne, and Prince Harry. William married Kate Middleton in 2011 and Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018. King Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles In 2005

Later on

Image 1 of 3

previous

Later on

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

As of 2022, the King of England has five grandchildren, including William and Kate’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet.

King Charles III had previously been proclaimed emperor in a historic ceremony

In 1971, King Charles III began his naval career and in 1974 he became a helicopter pilot and served on HMS Minerva and HMS Jupiter. During his time in the Royal Navy he commanded HMS Bronington for ten months. In 1976, King Charles III became inactive. King Charles III wears the Order of Merit, the Order of the Bath and the Queen’s Service Order for service to his country and the Commonwealth. He attended Trinity College, Cambridge, UK and Cambridge University.

Who was King Charles I?

King Charles I was King of England, Scotland and Ireland from 1625 to 1649. He married the Roman Catholic Queen Henrietta Maria of France in 1625. The couple had five children, Princess Mary, James, Duke of York, Prince Charles II, Princess Elizabeth, and Princess Anne.

He is known for fighting the English Parliament which sparked the English Civil War. He was hanged in 1649 after being found guilty of treason. King Charles I was the only English monarch to be executed for treason.

King Charles III addresses the Scottish Parliament for the first time since Queen Elizabeth’s death

Who was King Charles II?

King Charles II, “The Merry Monarch,” was the eldest son of King Charles I. He was exiled for nine years and ascended the throne in 1660 after being invited back to London.

He fathered at least 14 illegitimate children and was known for gambling. He dissolved Parliament in 1679 and died of a stroke in 1685.

Who was King George V?

King George V was king from 1910 to 1936 and was the founder of the House of Windsor. His children are the former King George VI and the former King Edward VIII. He is the grandfather of Queen Elizabeth II and according to the royal family website, he gave her a Shetland pony named Peggy as a gift. King George V died in 1936 in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II, British Royal Family Net Worth

Who was King George VI?

King George VI Father of Queen Elizabeth II. He was married to the former King of England and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother from 1936 to 1952. He is also the father of Princess Margaret, Elizabeth II’s only sibling. King George VI is the reason Queen Elizabeth II fell in love with corgi dogs. In 1933, he brought home a Pembroke Welsh corgi, which they named Dookie.

King George VI died of a lung operation in 1952 at the age of 56, leaving his eldest heir to the throne, Elizabeth, Queen of England at the age of 25. King Charles III is reportedly considering changing his name Honor his grandfather, King George VI and distancing himself from Charles I and Charles II.

Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years Longest reigning British monarch Until now.