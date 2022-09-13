New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

King Charles III Queen Elizabeth II waits on the steps in London on Tuesday evening as her casket arrives at Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle directly behind her.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the palace shortly before the Queen’s casket after departing from RAF Northolt Airforce Station in Ruislip.

The casket now rests overnight until it is moved into the bow room Westminster Hall Lying in the state. Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to file past and pay their respects to Her Majesty ahead of her official funeral on Monday.

King Charles III receives Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Buckingham Palace in London

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96 Longest reigning emperor Second longest reigning monarch in British history, and world history.