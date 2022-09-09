New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

King Charles III Huge crowds flocked to Buckingham Palace on Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles and Camilla, the Queen’s aides, were seen for the first time on Friday as they left Balmoral Castle for London to prepare for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Elizabeth’s death came hours after doctors placed her under medical observation for health problems.

King Charles III is expected to give his first address as king on Friday.

Queen Elizabeth II commemorates King Charles III’s accession to the British throne

King Charles III stepped out of the car at Buckingham Palace to greet well-wishers and view the huge piles of flowers left in honor of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Some say “Thank you Charles” and “Well done, Charlie!” He shook hands with the crowd. Many chanted “God save the King!”

Some have changed the British national anthem to “God Save the King”.

Prince Harry Also spotted at Windsor after returning from Balmoral Castle. He took off from Aberdeen Airport. The longest-reigning monarch’s funeral is expected to be held within 10 days of her death.

Prince Harry rushed to join Prince William and other royals at Balmoral Castle on Thursday as doctors became “concerned” about Queen Elizabeth’s health. However, he did not come to Her Majesty’s side before informing the public of her death.

The royal family announced mourning and mourning Arrangements for Queen Elizabeth II On Friday. According to King Charles III, a seven-day period of royal mourning will be observed after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

“Members of the Royal Family, staff of the Royal Household and representatives of the Royal Household on official duties will observe the Royal Mourning together with troops committed to ceremonial duties,” a statement from the Royal Family said.

Flags at the royal residences were flown at half-mast yesterday and will remain so until the final day of royal mourning.

They gave guidance on where to pay tributes by laying flowers.

Before Queen Elizabeth II’s death, her husband, Prince Philip, spent more than seven decades supporting the Queen.

Britain’s longest-serving Duke of Edinburgh died in April 2021 aged 99. Elizabeth and Philip have been married for over 70 years and have four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

At the time of her death, Elizabeth traveled widely British head of state And the longest married British monarch. She reigned longer than any other monarch in British history, becoming a much loved and respected figure during her decades of reign. She reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on February 6, 2022, celebrating the platinum jubilee in June to mark the occasion.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital’s Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.