King Charles III: A look at the life of Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son

Charles, son of the former Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, attended school at Trinity College in Cambridge, UK. (Peter Dunne/Daily Express/Getty Images)

The British monarch began her naval career in September 1971. He became a helicopter pilot in 1974 and joined the 845 Naval Air Squadron. For his last nine months of service in the navy, he commanded HMS Bronington. (Central Press/Getty Images)

Britain saw a young Charles marry Princess Diana on July 29, 1981. Princess Diana and then Prince Charles had two sons. Prince William was born on June 21, 1982 and Prince Harry was born on September 15, 1984. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is first in line for the throne. After the couple divorced in 1996, Princess Diana died in a car accident in August 1997. (Jane Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

He is the son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9, 2021. He has three siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. (Tim Graham/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The King married his eldest son Prince William to Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011, and his youngest son Prince Harry married Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. Prince Philip, the former Prince's father, died on April 9, 2021, aged 99. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II officially ascended the throne on June 2, 1953, following the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952. She was 25 when her father died and 27 at the time of her coronation. She died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. (Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

The royal family has continued to grow over the years with the addition of several grandchildren to the family. The king has five grandchildren. Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince Harry and Meghan have two children, Archie and Lilibet. The monarch married Camilla Parker Bowles in April 2005 and she was given the title Duchess of Cornwall. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Prince Charles became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died. His eldest son, Prince William, is next in line to the throne. Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years until her death at the age of 96. (Paul Edwards – WPA Poole/Getty Images)

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. Warriors' Stephen Curry talks Trump 'bullying,' activism

Israeli Knesset Member Nir Barkat: Israel Will 'Attack' Iran If Necessary R. Kelly is a predator using fame to abuse minors, the prosecutor argues in closing argument. 