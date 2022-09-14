New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Morning show host Jenna Bush said Hager had a “lovely” dinner with then-Prince Charles the night before Monday. Queen Elizabeth II died, she thought the timing of her mother’s death had “surprised” him.

Former President George W. “It was a beautiful meal,” Bush’s daughter, Bush Hager, said on the show. “Today with Hoda & Jenna.” The journalist traveled to Scotland to meet the then Duchess of Cornwall to discuss her book club.

The interview, a year in the planning, was due to take place on Thursday afternoon, hours before the Queen’s death was announced.

That Wednesday night Queen Consort Camilla Bush missed dinner with Hager and soon-to-be King Charles III because the royal family was running late.

Bush Hager said Charles told him his “dear wife was so sad” she couldn’t make dinner. “He said she couldn’t wait to sit with you tomorrow.”

Of Queen’s death, Bush Hager said, “I think it’s a surprise, we had a wonderful evening of conversation… so I think it’s kind of a surprise.”

As staff set up for an interview the next day at Dumfries House, 150 miles south of Balmoral Castle, where the Queen is based, Charles and Camilla’s teams were heard “running up and down the halls” two hours before her arrival. Meet with Camilla.

“Until then we’re talking about whether we’re going to walk the walk and talk inside or talk outside,” she said of the casualness that led to the Queen’s declining health.

“We heard noises” and a team member came over and asked the camera crew “can you be quiet, there’s a call,” she said, adding that they were near Charles’ office. “They said he’s on a call can you be quiet please.”

As soon as they hear the helicopter and someone arrives to inform Bush Hager that the interview has been postponed as Charles and Camilla have left for Balmoral Castle.

“They said the queen was sick and they left to go and be with her,” she said. “We said our hearts are with them.”

“Disappointing because I can’t wait to talk books with her,” she admits, adding that she doesn’t know if the interview will happen yet. “I think their hearts right now are obviously with their beloved mother, the Queen, who has reigned for so many decades and has been the leader, matriarch of their family and held them together for so many years, so our hearts are with them.”

She called the experience “living history.”

Charles, who became king shortly after his mother’s death, told Prime Minister Liz Truss last week of her death. The moment he was “scared.”