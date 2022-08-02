New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Editor’s Note: The following column first appeared in City Journal.

Portland Public Schools has launched a war against the “gender binary” and adopted a radical new curriculum that teaches students to dismantle “white settler” sexuality and begin exploring the “infinite gender spectrum.”

I received a collection of documents from a source in the Portland Public Schools that reveals the nature of this curriculum. The lessons attempt to transform the principles of educational queer theory into an identity-building program for elementary school students.

The premise is simple: privileged white heterosexuals have created an oppressive gender system to dominate racial and sexual minorities. As the curriculum explains, “gender is colonized,” and Western societies have used language to destroy alternative sexualities. “When white Europeans colonized different places, they brought their own ideas about gender and sexuality,” the syllabus reads.

“When white settlers colonized the United States, their views about gender were forced upon the people who lived here. Hundreds of years later, this change still affects how we think and talk about gender.” (When reached for comment, Portland Public Schools wrote: “We ensure that our curriculum is LGBTQ+ inclusive for students who identify as transgender, gender-nonconforming, gender-queer, and queer in order to create a safe and inclusive environment for all of our students.”).

In kindergarten, the curriculum begins with an anatomy lesson with graphic drawings of children’s genitalia. The chapter eschews the terms “person with sex” and “person with vulva” in favor of the gender-neutral forms “boy” and “girl” because, according to the curriculum, some girls can have sex and some boys can. are vulvas. “Any gender and any body type a child can have,” reads a related presentation.

In first and second grades, students are introduced to the main principles of gender-identity theory. “Gender is something that adults come up with to classify people into groups,” the curriculum says. “Many people think there are only two genders, girl and boy, but that’s not true. There are many ways to be a boy, a girl, both or neither. Gender identity is how you feel about yourself.”

Next, students work through the lesson “Our Names, Gender, and Pronouns.” The chapter tells them that “gender is like outer space because there are as many ways to be different genders as there are stars in the sky.” Students, the curriculum explains, “can change their name to match who they are, their gender, culture, or whatever they like best.” They can be “boys,” “girls,” “cisgender,” “transgender,” or “nonbinary,” and can experiment with pronouns like “they/they” and “ze/zir” according to their personal preferences. “Only you can know what your gender is,” they are told.

In grades three through five, the district introduces “LGBTQIA2S+” activism lessons. The curriculum presents the categories of “male” and “female” as a manifestation of a “dominant culture” that has used gender norms to oppress minorities. “Cultures, systems, and assumptions that everyone is straight are called heteronormative. Cultures, systems, and assumptions that everyone is cisgender are called cisnormative,” the curriculum claims. “Therefore, the culture, system and assumption that everyone is straight and cis is called cisheteronormativity.” This system, according to the lesson plan, is a form of “oppression” designed to benefit “white straight cis boys” and punish “LGBTQIA2S+” people.

According to Portland Public Schools, the solution is to dismantle the “white colonial” concept of sexuality, with its rigid male-female binary, and encourage students to live within the “infinite gender spectrum.” This means dismantling the system of “cisheteronormativity” and promoting “queer” and “trans” identities. Teachers can change the words “girls and boys,” “ladies and gentlemen,” “mom and dad,” “Mrs. Mr., Miss,” and “boyfriend, girlfriend” to “folks,” “folks,” “parents,” “mx,” and “Demfriend.”

Students are shown photographs of “gender nonconforming” individuals and encouraged to celebrate flags for “non-binary,” “genderqueer,” “gender fluid” and “two-spirit” identities.

For some students, the breakdown of the gender binary may also include gender transition. The curriculum provides a detailed explanation of how to “pause puberty” through “hormones and/or surgery” and advice on adopting a set of “nonbinary” identities and pronouns.

By the end of fifth grade, the curriculum explicitly asks students to make a “commitment to change” according to gender norms. Students receive a list of six commitments, including: “I am committed to learning more about what LGBTQIA2S+ terms mean and how they have changed over time”; “I am committed to learning about Black women’s history and leadership”; “I commit to practicing pronouns and correcting myself every time”; “I am committed to attending QSA/GSA and being a leader in my school”; and “I am committed to watching and reading books, movies, and TV shows featuring LGBTQIA+ characters.” In other words, they are committed to becoming political activists for queer theory and a broader sexual revolution.

This type of pedagogy is, surprisingly, becoming common in public school systems across the United States. But there will be one last point. Queer theory is a fundamentally weak academic theory. As it takes hold in public schools, it will begin to harm students and, for some, lead them through a series of broken promises, including devastating hormone treatments and surgical procedures. Eventually, parents will rebel against the ideology and what it hopes to achieve–a day that can’t come soon enough.

