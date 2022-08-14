New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s The daughter, Ariana, “absolutely denied” that she was “impaired by alcohol” after she was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of drunken driving in Georgia.

The 20-year-old “Don’t Be Tardy” reality television star, who rose to fame on the Bravo network, was booked into the Forsyth Sheriff’s System just after 1 a.m. on Aug. 13 for “DUI – driving under the influence. .”

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender,” her attorney, Justin Spizman of Hawkins Spizman, confirmed to Fox News Digital. “When the police arrived at the scene, the investigating officer immediately began an investigation for DUI.

“Despite Ariana’s constant calls that she was upset and anxious because of a minor accident, the officer mistakenly concluded that she was Weakened by alcohol. It didn’t happen that way.

He added: “She completely denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges as she has pleaded not guilty to them.”

Zolciak-Biermann was charged with three misdemeanor counts and was released on $5,120 bond.

According to People magazine, she was charged with: driving while intoxicated, improper/erratic lane change and underage drinking/purchasing.

Ariana’s former high school boyfriend, Hudson McElroy, was also arrested on suspicion of DUI.

He also faces charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor and violating the conditions of his restricted driving permit.

Online speculation has been sparked by matching Instagram posts from a Charlie Puth concert nearly six weeks ago, pinning Ariana and Hudson back together, but it’s unclear if their relationship has been confirmed.

Kim has acted in the past “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” before finding her future husband, former professional football player Kroy Bierman, thanks to the show and “RHOA” star, Sheree Whitfield.

The couple got married in grand fashion with a spinoff show highlighting their November 2011 nuptials, then got their own family-focused program based on their rowdy antics, “Don’t Be Tardy.”

Kim and Kroy have four children together; Kroy Jagger, 10, Cash Kade, nine and eight-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Wren. He adopted her two daughters from a previous marriage, Brielle and Ariana.