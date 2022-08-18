New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Reality star Kim Zolciak-Bierman is speaking out about her daughter’s recent DUI arrest.

Ariana Zolciak Arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Saturday in Cumming, Georgia, she denied consuming alcohol, a police incident report revealed, but admitted to “smoking a THC vape pen.”

In an Instagram Story on Tuesday, Zolciak-Bierman defended her daughter by re-sharing a statement from their lawyer: “Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender,” it began. “When the police arrived at the scene, the investigating officer immediately began an investigation for DUI of alcohol. Despite Ariana’s constant calls that she was upset and anxious due to a minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded that she was impaired. That was not the case.”

According to Us Weekly, Zolciak-Biermann also claimed that her 20-year-old daughter was “not impaired by any substances, including alcohol or marijuana.”

“Because she was cooperative and honest, she admitted to consuming marijuana the day before, 24 hours before the contact with the law,” Zolciak-Bierman added. “Additionally, the arresting officer, through his own police report, charged Ariana with being impaired by alcohol. She vehemently denies these charges and intends to fight the charges as she has pleaded not guilty.”

Zolciak-Bierman’s daughter, the original star “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” A sheriff’s deputy witnessed the collision on the highway off-ramp at 12:57 a.m. Aug. 13.

After safely making contact with the drivers who pulled into a local gas station, the deputy reported that she could “smell a slight odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath as she spoke,” but Ariana claimed to have “not consumed any alcoholic beverages,” police said.

Kim Zolciak-Bierman's daughter, Ariana, 20, 'absolutely denies' that she was 'impaired' by alcohol after Dewey's arrest

“She smoked a THC vape pen the night before, but didn’t get drunk,” Ariana said in the report.

THC, or Tetrahydrocannabinol, a The cannabinoid molecule It has been identified as the primary psychoactive substance in marijuana, and the one that causes marijuana users to feel high.

In the report, the “don’t be late” The star proceeded to tell the officer that she was 20 years old, and when asked if she had consumed any alcoholic beverages, “she said no.”

The deputy said he “smelled an alcoholic beverage on her breath,” and Ariana responded that it was probably “coming from her clothing.”

After conducting a field sobriety evaluation, the officer observed signs of impairment and a “noticeable sway.”

“I asked Ariana to provide a breath sample for a preliminary breath test,” the report explained. “She refused. I found that Ariana was not a very safe driver. I advised her that she was under arrest for DUI and placed her in handcuffs.”

The deputy searched her vehicle and “found a black vape pen in her purse” with a cartridge that contained a “brown colored liquid and smelled of marijuana.”

Evidence was submitted for testing and she was taken to the Forsyth County Jail, where she refused to provide a blood test despite having previously consented.

“Ariana was cited for DUI, improper/erratic lane change and underage alcohol consumption,” the report concluded.

August In a statement provided by Ariana’s lawyer after her arrest on the 13th, she “absolutely denies” that she was “impaired by alcohol” on the morning of her arrest.

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender,” her attorney, Justin Spizman of Hawkins Spizman, confirmed to Fox News Digital. “When the police arrived at the scene, the investigating officer immediately began an investigation for DUI.

“Despite Ariana’s constant calls that she was upset and anxious because of a minor accident, the officer mistakenly concluded that she was Weakened by alcohol . It didn’t happen that way.

He added: “She completely denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges as she has pleaded not guilty to them.”

She was reportedly charged with three misdemeanors and released on $5,120 bond.

Ariana’s former high school boyfriend, Hudson McElroy, was also arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. He also faces charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor and violating the conditions of his restricted driving permit.

Zolciak-Biermann previously starred on “RHOA” before finding her future husband, former professional football player Kroy Biermann, thanks to the show and her co-star Sheree Whitfield.

The couple got married on a grand scale with a spinoff show highlighting their November 2011 nuptials, and then got their own family-focused program, “Don’t Be Tardy,” based on their rowdy antics.

Kim and Kroy have four children: Kroy Jagger, 10; Kash Kade, 9; and 8-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Wren. He adopted her two daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana.