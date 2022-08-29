New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Season two “The Kardashians” Mentions some family drama.

Hulu has released the full trailer for the next season of the reality TV show, which will hit the streaming platform on September 22. The new trailer features Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris Jenner as well as all the drama that has gone down since then. The first season aired.

The drama also included criticism after Kim said, “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your ideas and work. Nobody wants to work these days.” Interview with Variety.

“Did you see all the backlash on the Variety interview?” says the SKIMS founder in the trailer with her sister Khloe.

Khloe Kardashian welcomes Tristan Thompson’s second child

“No one sympathizes with you,” Khloe responded.

“I’m hurt and I understand why people are upset,” Kim added.

Kim has already publicly addressed the comments since the interview was published in March.

The reality TV star explained in an interview on “Good Morning America” ​​that this is not a “blanket statement against women.”

“It’s not a blanket statement against women or that I don’t respect work or think they don’t work hard. I know they do,” she said. “It was taken out of context, but I’m sorry if it was received that way.”

“That statement I made was without questions and conversation around it and it really became a soundbite without any context,” Kim continued.

The second season, which Khloé described as “insane,” will focus on her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, Kris’ health issues and the Good American founder’s drama with Kendall Brand 818.

“Going through what I’ve been through is so hard,” Khloé said of her baby drama with Thompson. “I feel like I’m a fish in a fishbowl.”

At the end of the first season, fans discovered that Khloé Thompson cheated on her With a personal trainer from Texas. The news broke after Maralee Nichols filed a petition in a Texas court claiming that Thompson is the father of her unborn child.

Before Khloe found out about the infidelity, the “Revenge Body” star began the surrogacy process with Thompson.

The former couple recently welcomed their second child in August. Thompson and Khloe welcomed their first daughter, True, in 2018.