New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

One of the perpetrators of the Paris robbery Reality TV star Kim Kardashian He explained in a new interview why he didn’t feel guilty.

Younis Abbas, who is awaiting trial in connection with a $10 million robbery, spoke about the 2016 robbery in a recent interview with VICE.

“Because she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, that’s it,” he told the outlet about the motivation behind the robbery.

“Guilt? No, I don’t care,” Abbas responded, when asked if he felt guilty about the aftermath. “I don’t care.”

Kim Kardashian Paris jewelry heist: 12 to stand trial

Abbas is one of 12 accused He stole jewelery worth 10 lakhs From the Kardashians. The group forced their way into “The Kardashians” star’s apartment while she attended Paris Fashion Week.

The men followed Founders of SKIMS Scrolling through social media, she documents what jewelry she’s owned over the past two years. During the robbery, a group of men held Kardashian at gunpoint, tied her up and threw her in a bathtub.

Abbas recalled how the thieves gained access in a new interview.

“We entered through a small door that was open inside,” recalls Abbas. “As soon as we went in, we controlled the doorman. We overpowered him. We tied him up. But we looked for the keys to the bedroom where she was staying.”

“I stayed downstairs, but two of my colleagues went upstairs with the concierge to go to Madame Kardashian’s room,” he continued.

Abbas stated that he did not know Kardashian at first, but that he did know her estranged husband, Kanye West.

“But I saw one of her shows on an episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ where she threw her diamond in the pool. I thought, ‘She has a lot of money. This lady doesn’t care.'”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

He told an interviewer: “[Celebrities] There should be a little less show towards people who can’t afford it. Some find it provocative.

Abbas believes he was caught because he left DNA at the scene when he overpowered the doorman. He served 22 months in prison before being released on health grounds.

“So I grabbed his hands, I tied him up, and by doing that I left my DNA,” he said. “Since I already have a record, it’s easy to spot me.”

A representative for Kardashian did not respond to Fox News Digital’s immediate request for comment.

The reality star previously spoke about the experience in a 2020 interview with David Letterman.

Kardashian revealed she was “devastated” after the robbery and dealt with trauma and anxiety.

“I didn’t even want to go to a restaurant because ‘someone will know I’m at this restaurant. They’ll take a picture. They’ll send it. They’ll know my house is open. They’ll know my kids are there,'” she recounted of the aftermath.

“I was really scared of everything. I couldn’t sleep at night unless I had half a dozen security guards in my house and that became my reality, and that was OK.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

At least one of the 12 suspects admitted to regretting the robbery.

To the alleged mastermind, Awmar Ait Khedah, Kardashian wrote a letter of apology from his prison cell, saying he regrets his actions and realizes the emotional damage he caused.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.