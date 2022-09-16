New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kim Kardashian The reality television star was candid about her four children as she opened up about multitasking as a mother.

At the second annual A Day of Unreasonable Conversation event, the 41-year-old beauty entrepreneur participated in a panel titled “How to Get Shut Done in a Divided America,” according to People .

How the topic of conversation is included Kardashian’s workday Last minute zoom calls may be included. The The skims mogul told her children Likes to make special cameos and sometimes interrupts her calls.

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West, 9, wear matching nose rings at Paris Couture Fashion Week show

“Very embarrassing,” the mother of four told the panel.

Speaking on the panel, Kardashian and film producer Scott Budnick noted, “No matter how many doors she locks, she won’t let the kids in the room.”

“They will find a way,” she added, according to the media outlet.

Kim shares her four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Kirtana, 2 — with ex-husband Kanye West.

Earlier, the celebrity mom was not happy when her eldest daughter North West interrupted her mom while live streaming on TikTok.

In December, the 8-year-old took TikTok viewers on a live tour around the Kardashian family home and entered her mother’s living room.

North laughs in the video and says, “Mom, I’m live,” and a shocked Kardashian scolds her daughter, saying, “No, stop. You’re not allowed.”

Her daughter was quick to respond, “Okay, bye” during the hilarity.

The mother-daughter duo share a joint TikTok account with over 7.2 million followers.

In February, Kardashian released a fiery statement in response to her ex-husband Kanye West’s claim that their daughter North West was on TikTok “against my will.”

A rep for Kim Kardashian gave Fox News Digital the following statement from the star:

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media are more hurtful than any TikTok North could create,” she wrote.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.