Kim Kardashian She compares herself to women imprisoned for violent crimes they committed against husbands and boyfriends, suggesting she could be one of them.

for Interview magazine‘s “American Dream” issue, reality star, who Studying as a lawyer, touched on judicial reform, working to change punishments for nonviolent criminals. She said, “‘Okay, I can manage [pardoning] Low level drug offences, I can relate to.’ But if someone was killed – I didn’t know I could get behind it until I was brought to a women’s prison.

While there, Kardashian said she learned many women who had been incarcerated “did it for their boyfriend or their husband.”

The billionaire added, “I mean, I’ve probably done some dumb things at some point, and I’ve made some decisions to be in a situation like this, any of us could be.”

Along with that revelation, the mother of four showed off her famous derriere on the magazine’s cover and discussed her stance on politics. She shared, “Given how advanced our country is, it’s going backwards – it’s really scary to think that gay marriage is at risk. If a court can decide what a woman does with her body, it can also have children. Through surrogacy and through things that I’m at risk of.” “

Kardashian, with whom she shares four children Soon to be ex-husbandKanye West, her young daughter Chicago and son Kirtan welcomed by surrogate.

After West, there’s Pete Davidson, whom Kardashian mentioned briefly in the interview. Although the two broke up, she said of Davidson, “He’s a cutie. He’s literally such a nice guy, they don’t really like him. I’m excited for what he’s coming up with.”

The skin care And the shape-wear guru also discussed her thoughts on climate change. While she believes change has happened, she says, “I also believe in being realistic and I think there’s a lot of anxiety on this planet sometimes, and it’s really scary to live your life with anxiety. I have super friends who are climate-change-involved, and I’ve learned a lot from them. Like. I’ll do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what works for you in your life.”

The reality star recently came under fire for her use of a private jet.

And while the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has shed light on her own personal beliefs, some have taken issue with Kardashian’s assertion that she has the “American Dream.”

Piers Morgan Adding his two cents, he tweeted, “Thinking about covering your a– in front of the American Dream flag?”

Another Twitter user wrote, “The American Dream issue with Kim Kardashian on the cover is the worst thing to happen to this country in September.”