Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone accused of massive water waste

Some of Los Angeles’ most famous celebrities have been involved in accidents after being exposed for drinking too much water amid severe drought across Southern California.

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney are among the most notorious criminals in Southern California, Mike McNutt, a spokesman for the municipal water district of Las Virgenes, told NPR.

The couple received “overage notices” from the county, which serves the affluent cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills and Westlake Village. McNutt said the notices are being sent to county residents who have exceeded their monthly water budget allocated by the department by at least four times.

And reality TV stars aren’t the only ones.

Comedian Kevin Hart, former NBA star Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union and Sylvester Stallone also continue to move out of the county despite repeated warnings and fines. Now the water department could install flow-limiting devices that could turn torrential rains into a trickle and almost certainly turn the lawns around their mansions brown.

Violations were first informed through Los Angeles Times. On Tuesday, McNutt confirmed the data, adding that more than 1,600 residents were violating the rules overall.

He noted that the area is 100% dependent on imported water from the Sierra Nevada mountains, located 400 miles away. “We don’t have groundwater, we don’t have other alternative sources,” he added.

McNutt said the Kardashian family has been defying the official water quota by 150% or more for months since water conservation efforts were first launched late last year.

Utilities calculated, he said, that Kim Kardashian’s two adjacent Hidden Hills lots ate their June lot and then some more, exceeding an estimated 232,000 gallons. Her sister Courtney, who lives in Calabasas, leaked another 101,000 gallons of excess. Together, this amount of water would fill half the Olympic pool.

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union seem to have started making some progress in curbing their property’s water use in the month of June, exceeding 90,000 gallons. But their May bill was staggering – they used an additional 489,000 gallons of water this month due to a pool malfunction, the couple said in a statement. once.

Meanwhile, a rep for Sylvester Stallone and his model wife Jennifer Flavin said once that they have many large, mature fruit trees on their property that could be in danger without adequate watering. In June, the couple used an extra 230,000 gallons of water—more than 533% of their budget.

Kevin Hart’s 26-acre property in Calabasas also received more than 117,000 gallons than budgeted for such a site.

McNutt explained that the department has a formula to calculate penalties for those who blatantly evade conservation principles. But he admits they are hardly a deterrent to the rich and famous.

“For celebrities, musicians or athletes who all live in the area, monetary fines will be meaningless because it doesn’t matter. They have a lot of money and if they want they can spend $5,000 a month on water bills,” he said.

Indeed, Kim Kardashian, whose empire now includes a lingerie line called Skims, was billed for about $2,325 for overuse. This is equivalent to approximately 38 bodysuits, which retail price $62 a piece. Hart’s fine for June is about $1,170, less than the cost three tickets in the second row at a comedian show in Chicago on Thursday. (Single tickets sell for $382 each plus fees.)

Now the neighborhood wants to hit people on what really hurts them.

That would mean installing a flow restrictor that would automatically cut outside water consumption by 70%, according to McNutt.

People who prioritize lush, green landscape over conservation should “understand that they are taking water from someone who may be miles and miles away… who needs it for cooking, cleaning or bathing,” McNutt said.